Sixers Youth Foundation Gala Raises Record Setting Amount

From the performance of Grammy Award-winning musician Wyclef Jean…

...to the size of one particular 7-foot-3 player in attendance…

...the theme of this year’s annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala presented by VIP Wireless was ‘big,’ especially in respect to the event’s expected financial impact on children throughout the Greater Delaware Valley.

Between general fundraising efforts, and a silent auction loaded with one-of-a-kind items, the Gala raised more than $1 million, the highest amount in its four-year history.

The entire roster of 76ers players was on hand for Monday’s festivities, held at The Fillmore Philadelphia, as were coaches, front office executives, and members of the franchise’s Managing and Limited Partners.

Oh, and a couple 76ers icons - two venerable Hall of Famers, at that - were in the house, too, posing for a hand-drawn poster painted in real time that was later auctioned off.

76ers newcomers Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović also served as subjects.

Throughout the evening, there were plenty of highlights. Players, fans, and celebrities - including Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery - mingled together. Some even waged battle in a free-throw contest for a pair of Beats by Dre headphones and Mitchell & Ness apparel.

Red Bull presented a showcase for additional live art experiences, while Dunkin’ offered up a fully-stocked Sixers co-branded donut spread that guests could feast from on their way out the door.

On all fronts, a fulfilling night indeed.