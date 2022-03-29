Sixers Youth Foundation’s “Bid the Spectrum” Auction Closes, Benefitting Local Youth

The Sixers Youth Foundation’s “Bid the Spectrum” auction has come to a close.

In its second season, the auction raised nearly $700,000, more than last year’s inaugural auction.

The auction featured game-worn sneakers, 76ers City Edition uniforms, limited-edition City Edition warm-ups, and more.

For the second year in a row, Managing Partners Josh and Marjorie Harris (Marjorie Harris also serves as Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation) have matched the funds raised from the auction. Over the course of the last two seasons, the auction has helped raise over 1.2 million dollars.

James Harden’s game-worn City Edition uniform raised more than $17,000. Joel Embiid’s uniform raised $10,000, and the 2020-21 MVP finalist’s game-worn sneakers brought in over $8,000.

Tyrese Maxey’s game-worn uniform earned a $5,250 bid, while Matisse Thybulle’s uniform earned $3,500.

Once again, all of the auction’s proceeds will directly support youth in Philadelphia, Camden, and the greater Delaware Valley.

The Sixers Youth Foundation is the nonprofit extension of the Philadelphia 76ers, a regional philanthropic organization focused on youth development across the Delaware Valley.