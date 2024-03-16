The 76ers (36-30) are back home in South Philadelphia, meeting the Charlotte Hornets (17-50) or the fourth and final time this season.

It’ll be a bounce-back opportunity for Philadelphia, after a hard-fought battle in Milwaukee Thursday resulted in a 114-105 loss.

Tyrese Maxey recorded his 18th 30-plus point outing - his 31st 25-plus point performance - of his first All-Star season Thursday. Maxey has been elite on Milwaukee’s home court of late, scoring at least 25 points in each of his last four games at Fiserv Forum. He’s scored 20-plus in his last six games against the Bucks.

Saturday at home, the Sixers will look to complete the regular season series sweep over the Hornets, after winning each of the first three matchups between the teams.

The first win came Dec. 16 in Charlotte, as the Sixers notched a lopsided 135-82 win over the Hornets behind Joel Embiid’s 42-point, 15-rebound double-double. Maxey added 21 points in the win.

The second victory came Jan. 20, also in Charlotte, with Embiid notching another dominant double-double, finishing with 33 points and 10 boards. Tobias Harris scored 21 in that win while Maxey added 16 points and eight assists.

The most recent meeting between the Sixers and Hornets was Mar. 1 in Philadelphia, a 121-114 win. Maxey and Harris each scored 30-plus, with Maxey leading the way with a 33-point, six-rebound, five-assist outing, while Harris notched a 31-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus four assists and two steals.

Following Saturday’s contest, the Sixers will host Miami before setting out on a four-game swing through the Western Conference, featuring visits to Phoenix, Los Angeles (Lakers and Clippers), and Sacramento between March 20-25.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

The Hornets (17-50) will face the latter end of a back-to-back in Philadelphia, after falling to the Phoenix Suns, 107-96, Friday in Charlotte.

Prior to their current back-to-back, the Hornets lost seven of their last 10, but won their most recent outing, 110-98, over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday.

LaMelo Ball has not played since Jan. 26 (right ankle tendinopathy), but led Charlotte in scoring through his 22 games played this season (23.9 ppg).

Saturday’s matchup marks the first stop on a four-game road trip for Charlotte, with subsequent visits to Orlando, Atlanta, and Cleveland.

SIXERS INJURY REPORT

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), and De’Anthony Melton (back, lumbar spine bone stress) remain out Saturday. Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

THURSDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey finished with 30 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He shot 12-for-23 from the field and 5-for-9 from long range in his team-high 37 minutes of play.

Tobias Harris

Harris’ hot fourth quarter led to a final line of 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep in his 28 minutes versus Milwaukee.

Cam Payne

In his first game at the Fiserv Forum since getting traded from the Bucks to the Sixers, Payne had a nearly-perfect shooting night, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point territory, plus two assists.

Lowry totaled 12 points and two rebounds, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor and making all three of his free throw attempts.

