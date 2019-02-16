Simmons Shines in MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

For as much as Ben Simmons' star continues to rise, his first season and a half in the NBA have already proven it's ascended a great deal.

This notion was reinforced Friday, when the 2018 Rookie of the Year delivered a standout performance in the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge.

Making his second appearance in as many years in the annual first x second-year player showcase, Simmons tallied a team-best 28 points for Team World in a 161-144 loss to Team USA at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. He nailed 14 of 17 shots, while addeding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

By no means is Simmons' All-Star Weekend finished. He and 76ers teammate Joel Embiid will take part in Sunday's main event, albeit on opposite sides.

Simmons will suit up as a reserve for the roster assembled by leading All-Star vote-getter LeBron James. Embiid will start for Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad.

Earlier Friday morning, Simmons was featured in a media event previewing the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars exhibition. Here are some of his quotes of note...

On international players:

"I think for us, we just like to compete. A lot of international players know how to play the game the right way, and we did that last year too."

On the 76ers at the All-Star break:

"I think we’re in a good position. Looking forward to just building more chemistry with these guys. We recently just made a trade, so I think for us, it’s going to take a little bit of time."

On his excitement for All-Star Weekend:

"This is my second time here, so it’s always busy but it’s always a lot of fun. I’m just looking forward to playing in the All-Star Game also… and being around so many great players."

On representing the Sixers:

"I’m looking forward to going in there and having fun. Whenever I get to represent Sixers on the court it’s a lot of fun."

On what All-Star Weekend means to him:

“I grew up knowing I wanted to be here, compete against the best, and be one of the best players in the world.”