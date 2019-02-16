Simmons Shines in MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars
For as much as Ben Simmons' star continues to rise, his first season and a half in the NBA have already proven it's ascended a great deal.
This notion was reinforced Friday, when the 2018 Rookie of the Year delivered a standout performance in the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Challenge.
Making his second appearance in as many years in the annual first x second-year player showcase, Simmons tallied a team-best 28 points for Team World in a 161-144 loss to Team USA at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. He nailed 14 of 17 shots, while addeding five rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Buzzworthy highlights from @BenSimmons25's #MTNDEWICERisingStars performance! pic.twitter.com/szfP6u9h8i
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 16, 2019
By no means is Simmons' All-Star Weekend finished. He and 76ers teammate Joel Embiid will take part in Sunday's main event, albeit on opposite sides.
Simmons will suit up as a reserve for the roster assembled by leading All-Star vote-getter LeBron James. Embiid will start for Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad.
Earlier Friday morning, Simmons was featured in a media event previewing the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars exhibition. Here are some of his quotes of note...
On international players:
"I think for us, we just like to compete. A lot of international players know how to play the game the right way, and we did that last year too."
On the 76ers at the All-Star break:
"I think we’re in a good position. Looking forward to just building more chemistry with these guys. We recently just made a trade, so I think for us, it’s going to take a little bit of time."
On his excitement for All-Star Weekend:
"This is my second time here, so it’s always busy but it’s always a lot of fun. I’m just looking forward to playing in the All-Star Game also… and being around so many great players."
On representing the Sixers:
"I’m looking forward to going in there and having fun. Whenever I get to represent Sixers on the court it’s a lot of fun."
On what All-Star Weekend means to him:
“I grew up knowing I wanted to be here, compete against the best, and be one of the best players in the world.”