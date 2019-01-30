Simmons Named to MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 29, 2019 – The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons has been selected as a participant for MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars during NBA All-Star 2019. The game will be played on Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

This is the sixth straight season in which the 76ers have had at least one player named to the event.

Simmons (Australia) will represent the World Team for the second consecutive season. This season, he is averaging 16.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting .581 percent from the field. He leads all first and second-year players in assists per game, while ranking third in both rebounds per game and field-goal percentage.

The Australia native has recorded eight triple-doubles this season, good for first in the Eastern Conference and second in the NBA behind only Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook. Simmons recently notched his 20th career triple-double in his 129th NBA game; the only player ever to reach the mark faster is Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who did so in just 45 appearances.

During the week of Jan. 7-13, Simmons held averages of 18.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. He is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average a triple-double over a single week this season.

The Louisiana State product holds career averages of 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game and was named the 2017-18 Kia Rookie of the Year last season.

NBA assistant coaches selected the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.