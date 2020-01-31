Simmons Named Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve

The NBA announced today that Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago. It’s Simmons’ second consecutive All-Star Game selection after also being named a reserve for last year’s game in Charlotte.

“Being named an All-Star is an incredible honor for Ben as he continues to prove why he is one of the NBA’s best and most dynamic talents,” said Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand. “Having two All-Star appearances in his first three seasons, at the age of 23, is a testament to his elite work ethic, gifted athletic ability and commitment to excellence. Ben has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of accomplishing in this league. I am thrilled for Ben’s hard work to be recognized at the highest level.”

In his third NBA season, Simmons holds averages of 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists (fifth in the NBA, second in the East) and a league-best 2.2 steals per game. He and fellow All-Star starters Luka Dončić and LeBron James are the only three players in the league averaging at least 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Simmons is the only member of the trio shooting at least 50-percent from the field, while his .580 mark ranks 10th in the league and fourth in the East. His 385 assists rank third in the NBA, behind only James and fellow All-Star Trae Young.

Simmons has notched four triple-doubles this season, which is tied with All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo for the most in the Eastern Conference. In his most recent triple-double effort, Simmons matched a career high with 34 points, adding 12 rebounds, 12 assists and five steals to his totals. He is the only player to reach such minimums in a game since steals were first tracked in 1973-74.

Second in the NBA in steals with 100 on the season, Simmons has snatched at least five steals on three occasions, including a pair of seven-steal games. Among the NBA’s hustle leaders, he also ranks first in the league in loose balls recovered and tied for third in deflections.

The Australia native recently played in his 200th career game and joined Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history to tally at least 3,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists through their first 200 contests.

On Jan. 20, it was announced that Simmons earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for games played between Monday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 19. It was Simmons’ third career Player of the Week honor, as he’s now captured the award in each of his first three seasons in the NBA. For the week, he averaged 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He scored at least 20 points in each of his four games during the week, part of a stretch in which he scored 20-plus in a career-high five straight games.

Simmons joins Joel Embiid, who was named an All-Star starter last week. The duo represents the first 76er teammates to be selected to consecutive All-Star Games since Maurice Cheeks and Charles Barkley in 1987 and 1988.