Simmons Has Big Night in Loss to Houston

Fight the 76ers (23-14) did Friday in Houston, but their competitive efforts weren't enough to overcome the Houston Rockets (24-11) at Toyota Center.

The Sixers' 118-108 loss marked their fourth in a row, and brought to an end a tough road trip.

En route to registering his third triple-double of the season, and the 25th of his young career, Ben Simmons registered a most impressive stat line. The All-Star tallied 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and four blocks.

According to basketball-reference.com, no player in the NBA dating back to 1946-47 had ever reached those minimums in a single game.

Joel Embiid posted 20 points (7-17 fg, 6-6 ft) and 12 boards for his 21st 20-10 outing of the year. Only Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokoumpo has more.

Houston's James Harden, however, was too much. He racked up 44 points on a stellar 13-for-24 shooting, nailing 6 of his 12 3-point attempts.

The final two came on back-to-back possessions that increased the Rockets' lead from six to 11 with two minutes to go.

Harden also added 11 rebounds and 11 dimes, while going 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

After jumping out to a 27-20 lead, the Sixers saw Houston erupt for 40 points in Friday's second quarter. The visitors subsequently trailed 60-53 at the break.

A putback from Simmons early in the third period pulled the Sixers within two, 62-60, but the Rockets responded with nine straight points to regain control.

The Sixers mounted a final comeback bid late in the fourth frame, cutting the margin to five, 105-100, on a transition dunk from Tobias Harris (24 pts). Houston then ripped off an 8-2 spurt, and that was that.

Ben Simmons continues to keep rare company.

.@sixers @BenSimmons25 has reached his 25th career triple-double in his 195th career game. He’s the third-fastest player to reach the mark in @NBAHistory, behind only Oscar Robertson and @MagicJohnson. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 4, 2020

The 76ers will be idle for two days, then return action Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-15). The two-game homestand will wrap up Thursday with a rematch versus the Boston Celtics.