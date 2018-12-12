Simmons Catches Up With Former High School Team

Grab a defensive rebound, and go.

The marching orders were as straightforward for Ben Simmons during his days as a budding Australian amateur standout as they are now, with him an ascending star in the NBA.

“Let him drive all the way,” recalled Kevin Goorjian, Simmons’ Year 9 and Year 10 coach at Box Hill Senior Secondary College. “If you stopped him, there’d be a beautiful pass to somebody.”

There was plenty of that on full display Monday in South Philadelphia, where Simmons finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the 76ers’ 116-102 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Goorjian was part of a Box Hill Senior contingent in attendance. The group watched with pride.

Even when Goorjian had Simmons under his stead, the reigning Rookie of the Year’s rare combination of athleticism, speed, power, court vision, and facilitating touch was evident.

So much so that Goorjian, who coached Simmons’ older sister, Olivia, to a women’s basketball scholarship at Arizona State, begged Box Hill Senior's principal to create a Year 9 hoops program, just so Simmons could attend the school.

Turns out, Goorjian could have saved his breath.

“He came in and he ended up playing on my Year 12 team, my senior varsity team,” Goorjian said of Simmons. “He was unbelievable.”

After producing his 19th double-double of the season (good for fourth in the NBA) against Detroit, Simmons hung out on the court at The Center with the Box Hill Senior crew.

He chatted with some teachers, as well as current players for the school. The team is in the midst of a United States mini-tour, stopping for games in Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia, and New York before heading back to Australia.

“It’s been awesome,” said Andrea Wood, who taught Simmons both in Year 9 and Year 10. “He always knew what he wanted to do, and to see him play on the biggest stage and be known all across the world is absolutely incredible, incredible.”

She smiled as she talked about how now for gifts, she buys family members jerseys of her famous former pupil.

“I was saying just the other day, I remember my first lesson with him,” Wood said. “I’m not very tall, and I asked him, ‘I want you to tell me your name, where you’ve come from, and I want you to stand next to the door and show me how tall you are,’ because he was having to duck through the classroom door.”

Back then, Simmons was roughly 6-foot-6.

“He was really focused, really quiet in class, and he just knew that basketball was his thing.”

Simmons usually gets back to Box Hill, about a 25 minute drive east of Melbourne, at least once a year. He’s appreciative of the time he spent there.

"I told everybody I got something that no one’s ever seen anything like it,” said Goorjian, a Southern California native who moved to Australia about 30 years ago to coach with his brother.

Around that same time, Brett Brown headed to the South Pacific too, like the Goorjians hoping to break into the business.

The Goorjians and Brown eventually wound up running in similar basketball circles. But before Brown had the chance to coach Simmons, it was Goorjian who helped build Simmons’ foundation.

“He could play all four positions, and guard all four positions. It was fantastic.”

Arguably the most famous American professional athlete sports-centric Box Hill has ever produced, Simmons has understandably become a major point of pride for the school. His memorabilia is showcased prominently in the Box Hill Hall of Fame.

Goorjian keeps close guard of one item in particular. The Coach’s Award Simmons received following his Year 9 season, which culminated with Box Hill playing in the Australian Schools Championships.

“It’s still at the school,” Goorjian said of Simmons’ hardware, as he broke into laughter. “He comes back every year, I just don’t give it to him.”