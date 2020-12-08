Simmons Aims to Break Barriers, Promote Equality With New Family Foundation

For as much as Ben Simmons has grown accustomed to putting his elite basketball talents to use for the 76ers, he's also no stranger to harnessing the power of his personal platform to do good.

The two-time All-Star's latest initiative?

The Ben Simmons Family Foundation, which launched today (Dec. 8) and strives to ensure equal access to education, sport, wellness, and technology in his home country of Australia.

The organization will work hand-in-hand with other Australian-based groups, Helping Hoops and the DoMore Project, to focus on youth leadership development, advocacy, and community partnerships.

Simply put, Simmons believes that leveling the playing field for people of all walks of life will ultimately make the world a better place.

“Our goal with BSFF is to bring awareness to the barriers to equality and drive support for resources and organizations that are committed to challenging existing issues and creating an equal future," Simmons said.

The Simmons Family Foundation says it will be proactive in promoting and engendering equality. And, true to the personality traits of the 2016 no. 1 pick, the foundation is going to be focused in action and unapologetic too.

If the non-profit sees signs or evidence of inequality, it's going to call it out.

"I've always been like that," said Simmons. "I let people know what I stand for and what I represent."

He's got the community and social justice outreach track record to prove it.

Soon after COVID-19 hit the United States in March, Simmons jumped right in, creating #ThePhillyPledge. The social media campaign leveraged Simmons' relationships with influencers with ties to the Delaware Valley to drive awareness for local education and relief resources related to the pandemic.

A few months later, when George Floyd's murder ushered in a sweeping global dialogue about human rights, Simmons made sure he was heard, both here and back in Australia. As a dual citizen of both countries, Simmons was vocal in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. general election as well.

Later this month, in conjunction with Operation Warm, Simmons will again conduct his annual coat drive for Philadelphia-area students. The event has resulted in the donation of more than 3,500 jackets since 2018, and this year will target four schools in the city.

"I'm there for people," Simmons said, "and I try to do right by them."

The Ben Simmons Family Foundation is just the latest example.