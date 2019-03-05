Sights Set on Bouncing Back Against Orlando

Scene Setter:

On the first night of a back-to-back, the 76ers (40-23) will look to bounce back as they host the Orlando Magic (30-35) Tuesday at The Center.

The team dropped a close one Saturday to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (44-19), 120-117, but there were still positives to pull from the game.

Ben Simmons scored a team-high 25 points against the Warriors, grabbing 15 rebounds and dropping 11 dimes en route to his tenth triple-double of the season.

Add that performance to Simmons’ triple-double in the team’s 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and you get an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nod – the second of Simmons’ career.

Jimmy Butler added 21 points and nine boards, while Tobias Harris recorded 20 points and nine rebounds to mark his fifth consecutive 20-plus point performance.

“Go back to the adage that energy finds the ball,” Brett Brown said of Harris. “He finds a way to create his own shots, he’s amazingly good people.”

Mike Scott made a splash with 22 points and six 3-pointers, his highest totals since becoming a Sixer at the trade deadline.

“[There’s] still a lot more to improve,” Scott said at Monday’s practice. “[I’m] feeling a little bit better, more comfortable making shots and moving the ball.”

The season series between the Sixers and the Magic is tied at 1-1. The Sixers took the first meeting, 116-115, at home on Oct. 20, and the Magic took the second contest, 111-106, on their home court Nov. 14.

Opponent Outlook:

The Magic fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-48), 107-93, Sunday in Cleveland. Clinging to the East’s eighth and final playoff spot, Orlando has been .500 over its last six games. Amid a career season, big man Nikola Vucevic (20.7 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 4.0 apg) was named to his first All-Star Game, where he played alongside Joel Embiid on Team Giannis.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app