Shorthanded 76ers Fall to Phoenix

The shorthanded 76ers (39-19) narrowly fell to the Phoenix Suns (42-16) Wednesday at The Center, with a final score of 116-113.

The Sixers fought to the finish - with Joel Embiid’s full-court heave rimming out at the final buzzer.

In the absence of Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), and Seth Curry (left hip flexor recovery), Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, and Furkan Korkmaz stepped into the starting lineup.

The teams took a 54-54 tie into halftime in a matchup that was close throughout, featuring 13 lead changes and 12 ties.

Chris Paul led the way for Phoenix, finishing with 28 points, three rebounds, and eight assists. Devin Booker - predominately guarded by Thybulle - totalled 19 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 0-for-3 from long range.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a game-high 38 points, plus 17 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 14-for-23 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.

Danny Green

Green tallied 18 points, plus four rebounds and four assists. He shoot 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-7 from long range.

George Hill

In his second outing as a Sixer, Hill totalled 11 points on efficient 4-for-5 shooting from the field, and 2-for-2 shooting from deep.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a bench-high 14 points, shooting 5-for-11 from the field, plus three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Quote to Note:

Rivers praised Thybulle postgame.

Doc Rivers on @MatisseThybulle's defensive performance on Devin Booker: “I thought [Matisse] was unbelievable overall. I thought he chased [Devin] to exhaustion. I don’t know if anyone’s done a better job on Devin. Overall, I thought he was absolutely phenomenal tonight.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 22, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers are Milwaukee bound, facing the Bucks (35-22) for the second half of their back-to-back Thursday, the first of a two-game set in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have lost their last two in a row, falling to the Suns in overtime Monday, 128-127, and to the Grizzlies Saturday, 128-115.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (28.5 ppg), rebounding (11.2 rpg), and assisting (6.6 apg) this season.

The Bucks took the first meeting between the two teams, 109-105 in overtime, March 17 in Philadelphia. Embiid did not play.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.