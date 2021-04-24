Shorthanded 76ers Fall in Milwaukee

In the absence of both Joel Embiid (right shoulder soreness) and Ben Simmons (non-COVID illness), the 76ers (39-21) struggled Saturday in Milwaukee.

The team fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit to cut the Bucks’ lead to one early in the third quarter, but Milwaukee pulled away later in the third period, ultimately winning, 132-94.

Absent their two All-Stars, George Hill and Mike Scott filled in in the starting lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee, finishing with a 24-point (9-12 FG), 14-rebound double-double, plus seven assists, two steals, and a block.

Furkan Korkmaz also missed Saturday’s matinee (right ankle sprain).

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Milton finished with a team-high 15 points off the bench, along with three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Seth Curry

Curry scored 13 points, three rebounds, and an assist, shooting 5-for-11 from the field.

Tobias Harris

In his second game back, Harris tallied nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Dwight Howard

Howard notched a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus two steals and a block.

Up Next:

The Sixers will return home for three straight games at The Center, starting Monday versus the Thunder (20-40), followed by a two-game set hosting the Hawks.

The Thunder have lost their last 13 games in a row, including their matchup with the Sixers on April 10.

The Sixers took a 117-93 victory in that meeting, led by Embiid’s 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 27 minutes.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.