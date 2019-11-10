Shayok Shines in Blue Coats Debut

How did Marial Shayok's regular season pro debut go?

From an individual standpoint, pretty promising.

This year's no. 54 overall pick erupted for 34 points Saturday at 76ers Fieldhouse in the Delaware Blue Coats' opener. For context, his highest scoring output at the college level was 26 points.

.@MarialShayok was tonight. 34 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST pic.twitter.com/uEoRthcTAU — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 10, 2019

Signed to a two-way contract this summer, Shayok also supplied a team-high tying six rebounds and three assists in the Blue Coats' 148-125 loss to the Maine Red Claws. He went 14 for 24 from the field, and converted 3 of 7 3-point attempts.

On assignment from the 76ers, Zhaire Smith tallied 14 points and five boards.

