Shayok Makes Midseason All-G League Team

In his rookie season, Marial Shayok has made quite the impression.

In his 25 games with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 2019 no. 54 pick has averaged 23.3 points per game, shooting 45.9% from the field, and 36.4% from long range.

Now, Shayok, who signed a two-way contract over the summer, is being honored as a Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team member, as voted on by G League coaches and general managers. He’s one of just 12 players in the Eastern Conference to earn the honor.

The recognition comes after an exciting week for the rookie, who made his first appearance in NBA competition Thursday against the Bucks. Coming in off the bench, Shayok hit a quick 3-pointer for his first NBA points.

Prior to joining the Sixers last week, Shayok was fifth in points scored among all G League players (582).

He also averages 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The former Iowa State Cyclone has had more than a few shining performances this season, including a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Blue Coats’ win over the Greensboro Swarm on Nov. 11.

On Dec. 27 against the College Park Skyhawks, Shayok hit a career-high six threes en route to a 29-point, 6-rebound finish.

Shayok has scored at least 20 points on 17 occasions this year.