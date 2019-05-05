Series Heads Back Toronto Tied, 2-2

Recap:

You could feel the tension, smell the desperation. It was that kind of game, with those kind of circumstances.

Leading the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-1, the 76ers entered Sunday afternoon with the opportunity to push divisional rival the Toronto Raptors to the brink of elimination.

Toronto, however, competed with expected, requisite urgency, and managed to eek out a 101-96 victory at The Center. Now the best-of-seven series will return to the North Tuesday all square.

"You never let the highs get too high and the lows get too low," said Ben Simmons, who posted 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the loss. "It’s on to the next game. We still have an amazing opportunity to go for the Eastern Conference championship and then get to the Finals, so we’re looking forward to it."

The Sixers got another terrific showing from Jimmy Butler, who with 29 points (9-18 fg, 3-7 3fg, 8-10 ft) and 11 rebounds registered his second playoff double-double this season, and the fourth overall of his career.

His ridiculous turnaround 3-point bank shot with the shotclock winding down early in Sunday’s fourth quarter put the Sixers up 84-81, but then Butler’s fellow All-Star and Olympian Kawhi Leonard took over.

Behind a string of free throws and several clutch jumpers, the 2019 MVP candidate delivered with Game 4 - and Toronto’s season? - on the line.

Leonard’s triple with 61 seconds left pushed the Raptors’ margin to 94-90. The Sixers missed a three on the ensuing possession, and Toronto’s Danny Green gobbled up the rebound, was fouled, then hit his free throws to secure the Raptors’ win.

Leonard topped all players with 39 points, and a postseason career high of 14 rebounds.

JJ Redick turned in a strong showing with 19 points on 6 for 9 shooting. He canned 4 of his 7 3-point attempts.

Joel Embiid was feeling under the weather, and finished with 11 points, eight boards, and seven assists, plus two blocked shots.

On the heels of the Sixers’ explosive Game 3 performance, Toronto’s renewed purpose on defense Sunday was obvious from the tip. As fantastic as Leonard has been all series, he got help this time, particularly from fellow starters Kyle Lowry (14 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast) and Marc Gasol (16 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast).

Serge Ibaka also assumed a key role Sunday. With fellow forward Pascal Siakam not 100 percent (quad contusion), the veteran big man frequently played alongside Gasol.

The duo gave the Raptors a stronger presence on the glass, which had been a decided area of advantage for the Sixers in Games 2 and 3.

Worth Noting:

Butler Big Again

Following Jimmy Butler’s 29-point, 11-rebound, four-assist performance, Brett Brown praised his All-Star’s tenacity and consistency:

“He wills his way into putting his thumbprint on the game. There’s a physicality that he plays with. He’s just a runaway train at times. Him coming up with some rebounds and loose balls, you see his jaw dropping athleticism. Then you see his toughness emerge. We talk a lot about trying to play to mirror the spirit of the city. This is Philadelphia. There is a toughness that he has that I think reflects the spirit of the city. I think tonight, once again, you saw him do everything that he could.”

Butler’s 29 points and 11 boards each represented team highs.

Leonard Commends Simmons

Kawhi Leonard’s 39-point effort marked his fourth consecutive game with 30-plus points. Guarding Leonard is no easy task, but the Raptors’ All-Star commended Ben Simmons for the defense he’s played in the series.

“He’s doing a great job,” Leonard said. “He’s being aggressive.”

Simmons picked up a pair of steals on the defensive end Sunday, marking his third game this series with multiple swipes.

Red Hot Redick

JJ Redick, who recorded 19 points, three rebounds and two assists, contributed his fifth straight double-digit performance. Redick stood out in both of the Sixers’ home games so far in this series, combining for 34 points on 7 for 13 shooting from 3-point territory.

Redick’s biggest moment Sunday came late in the fourth period, when one of his four 3-pointers got the Sixers within one, 91-90, with 2:07 remaining. Redick was assisted by Jimmy Butler on the shot.

The 34-year old Redick, who has reached the playoffs each season of his career, has finished with a positive plus-minus in each of the past two games, according to stats.nba.com, highlighted by a plus-22 finish in Game 3.

Up Next:

The Sixers return to Toronto for a tie-breaking Game 5 on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT.