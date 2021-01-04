Seeking a Sweep Versus Hornets

If the 76ers’ (5-1) first six games of the 2020-21 season are any indication, it’s going to be a fun year.

Currently holding the best record in the NBA, the Sixers will look for a repeat victory over the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) Monday at The Center, after topping Charlotte, 127-112, Saturday.

The team has established itself as one of the NBA’s best in the early runnings of the season, boasting the best record in the league.

After Doc Rivers established early on that he hopes the team can be a top three defense in the league, the group has answered his call.

The Sixers top the charts in defensive rating (99.7), blocks per game (7.7), and opponent field goal percentage (41.4%).

It’s an effort headlined by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, both of whom have excelled thus far.

“I think they have the potential - both of them - to be the Defensive Player of the Year,” Danny Green said postgame Saturday. “They can be monstrous for us defensively.”

Simmons, who scored his first triple-double of the season Saturday (15 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), likes the team’s trajectory.

“It starts on defense,” Simmons said. “Then transition is easy. Guys are wanting to play with that [fast] pace. I don’t know how much faster we can play, but we’re going to keep pushing the limit.”

Tobias Harris has also upped his game on defense, finishing with four steals and three blocks Saturday (along with 24 points, nine rebounds, and six assists).

Matisse Thybulle says Harris’ defensive improvement has been in the works for a while:

“Defensively, since I’ve known him, he’s been trying to grow… I think we’re now seeing it on the court.”

Thybulle adds that while the defense looks strong, he believes the group can unlock another level of dominance:

“It’s a team defense. I think the more we’re bought in, the more we’re able to read each other, and play off each other, the more success we’re going to have, and the more havoc we’re going to wreak.

“It’s not where we want to be yet. It’s exciting for what the future has.”

The @sixers' defense: 1st in NBA - defensive rating (99.7)

1st - blocks per game (7.7)

2nd - points allowed (101.8)

And yet, players agree that they can improve significantly on the defensive end. Here's how @MatisseThybulle sees it:

Monday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte in Saturday’s series opener, finishing with a game-high 35 points on 12-for-18 shooting, and seven 3-pointers.

New Hornet Gordon Hayward added 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals, while rookie LaMelo Ball led the bench unit with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and four steals.

