Seeking Series Lead in Brooklyn

With a chance to take the lead in their first-round matchup with the Nets, the 76ers travel to Brooklyn with the mission of maintaining the same spirit (and results) from their big Game 2 win.

En route to Monday’s 145-123 victory, the squad tied an all-time playoff record for most points in a single quarter, with 51 in the third period. Going into the break up by just a point, the Sixers got out to a 21-2 run to open the second half.

The team was thrilled with its second-half performance in Game 2, but understands that the battle has likely just begun.

“Herein lies the real intrigue of NBA Playoffs,” said Brett Brown following Wednesday’s practice in Camden. “We played well, but it’s still going to be an incredible fight.”

Tobias Harris, who notched his first career playoff victory Monday by contributing 19 points, five rebounds, and two assists, is embracing the task at hand on the road.

“We’ve got to go there, and pick up two, one at a time,” Harris said. “At the end of the day we’ve got to be locked in, because we know that they took one from us.”

JJ Redick also got rolling in Game 2, finishing with 17 points and two assists, breaking through Brooklyn’s defense.

Brown attributed Redick’s performance to “the combination of strategy stuff, schematic stuff, draped under the vehement approach that JJ had -- that [Brooklyn’s top-lock defense] isn’t going to stop me.”

In just 21 minutes, Joel Embiid scored 23 points and grabbed 10 boards in Game 2. He remains questionable for Game 3 (left knee).

For Brooklyn, Thursday’s contest marks its first playoff home game since the 2014-2015 season, and Atkinson’s first playoff home game as a head coach.

