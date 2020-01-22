Seeking Five Straight in the Six

The 76ers (29-16) have a chance to notch their fifth straight win, and to complete a perfect road trip Wednesday in Toronto.

They’ll be coming off a comeback victory Monday in Brooklyn, which impressed for more than a few reasons.

It was a career night for Ben Simmons, who finished tying a career-high 34 points, along with 12 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals, and two blocks - his first career 30-point triple-double.

He hit 12-of-14 attempts from the field, and 10-of-14 free throws. The All-Star was also - fittingly - named Eastern Conference Player of the week during the game.

“Ben Simmons was ridiculously dominant tonight,” Brett Brown said. “He was just multi-skilled, used all over the place in multiple positions. He was just incredible.”

As Simmons himself would say, he was locked in.

“Just energy, giving my guys energy - pushing the ball, communicating, using my voice on the floor. I just came in with that mindset to win.”

In the day that followed, the team expressed its pride for its pristine defensive effort down the stretch.

Against the Nets, the Sixers counted 12 steals, nine of which were shared between Simmons (5) and Matisse Thybulle (4). Six of the 12 came in the fourth quarter.

According to Brown, the Sixers had 20 deflections in that fourth quarter alone, which contributed to turning the Nets over 10 times. The Sixers held Brooklyn to just 17 shot attempts in the final period, and outscored them, 27-20.

“[We’re] learning about what we have, and how to use it properly,” Thybulle said. “I don’t think that we’ve even got it down to the point where we’ve got it 100%, which is exciting, because it means we have way more that we can grow.”

Now, facing Toronto for the third time this season, the Sixers will look for their second straight W over the defending champs. They beat the Raptors in South Philadelphia earlier in the season.

Wednesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors (29-14) are also riding a four-game winning streak, most recently beating the Hawks, 122-117, in Atlanta Monday.

Pascal Siakam continues to have a standout season, averaging 23.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Point man Kyle Lowry is averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App / ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic