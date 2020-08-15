Seeding Play Ends on High Note

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Aug 15, 2020

Snapshot:

Ten months after the season’s opening tip, the 76ers (43-30) have finally reached the doorstep of the playoffs following a commanding  134-96 win over the Houston Rockets (44-28).

The victory brought an end to the Sixers' seeding games slate, a period during which the team went 4-4.

The Sixers' 134 points Friday marked their second-highest scoring total this season. They finished with eight players in double-figures, and almost doubled Houston’s rebounds, taking a 51-27 advantage on the boards.

The Rockets managed just one offensive rebound the entire night.

By just about any measure, the Sixers head to the playoffs on a balanced high note.

Key Contributors:

  • Joel Embiid

    • Embiid, who was a gametime decision after missing part of Wednesday's game against Toronto with a right hand injury, played 23 minutes, scoring 14 points, along with six rebounds, a steal, and a block. He hit six of his 12 shot attempts.

  • Tobias Harris

    • In 24 minutes, Harris totalled a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. He shot 60% from the field (6-10).

  • Alec Burks

    • Burks had yet another impressive outing, leading the bench with 16 points, along with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

    • Brett Brown on Burks: “All of the good teams have somebody that does what Alec does. Alec has been lightning in a bottle.”

  • Furkan Korkmaz

    • Korkmaz shot 4-for-7 from the field, recording 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

  • Matisse Thybulle

    • Thybulle snagged four steals and swatted two blocks. His four steals mark his sixth game this season with at least four steals.

  • Raul Neto

    • Neto impressed off the bench once again, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting. He took a team-high seven foul shots, and dished out five assists.

@Sixers Social:

It’s been an impressive restart for Mr. Harris.


Up Next:

The playoffs.

Game 1 of the Sixers’ first round matchup with the Celtics tips off Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Read more about the series here.

