Seeding Play Ends on High Note

Snapshot:

Ten months after the season’s opening tip, the 76ers (43-30) have finally reached the doorstep of the playoffs following a commanding 134-96 win over the Houston Rockets (44-28).

The victory brought an end to the Sixers' seeding games slate, a period during which the team went 4-4.

The Sixers' 134 points Friday marked their second-highest scoring total this season. They finished with eight players in double-figures, and almost doubled Houston’s rebounds, taking a 51-27 advantage on the boards.

The Rockets managed just one offensive rebound the entire night.

By just about any measure, the Sixers head to the playoffs on a balanced high note.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid, who was a gametime decision after missing part of Wednesday's game against Toronto with a right hand injury, played 23 minutes, scoring 14 points, along with six rebounds, a steal, and a block. He hit six of his 12 shot attempts.

Tobias Harris

In 24 minutes, Harris totalled a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. He shot 60% from the field (6-10).

Alec Burks

Burks had yet another impressive outing, leading the bench with 16 points, along with five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.



Brett Brown on Burks: “All of the good teams have somebody that does what Alec does. Alec has been lightning in a bottle.”

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz shot 4-for-7 from the field, recording 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle snagged four steals and swatted two blocks. His four steals mark his sixth game this season with at least four steals.

Raul Neto

Neto impressed off the bench once again, finishing with 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting. He took a team-high seven foul shots, and dished out five assists.

Up Next:

The playoffs.

Game 1 of the Sixers’ first round matchup with the Celtics tips off Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Read more about the series here.