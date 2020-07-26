Second Scrimmage vs. OKC

If the 76ers’ 90-83 scrimmage win over the Memphis Grizzlies Friday was any indication, Sunday’s matinee is sure to be a compelling watch.

The Sixers’ first competitive performance in over four months brought an impressive defensive effort, backed by a promising offensive performance.

Sunday, as the Sixers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in their second scrimmage at the Orlando restart, they’ll look to continue growing and build momentum.

Debuting a new starting lineup of Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid Friday, the Sixers had a massive first half - out-scoring the Grizzlies, 54-28, and holding Memphis to shoot just 28.6% in the half.

“I think overall, in terms of that starting five, we did a great job,” Simmons said postgame. “Defensively, we were locked in early on. You could really see that everybody was really communicating, moving around the floor, getting deflections and steals.”

Simmons approached triple-double territory in 23 minutes, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, and three steals.

Harris notched a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in his 23 minutes to lead the Sixers in scoring, but Brett Brown was most impressed by his work on the offensive glass:

“I thought his double-double was good, but his four offensive rebounds, to me, were better.

“He was refusing to be boxed out. He had live legs. He was fully committed to getting downhill,” Brown said.

Harris backed his strong on-court performance with steady leadership once again.

“We need to lock in and communicate with each other,” Brown said. “I thought Tobias did both of those things - communicate, and offensive rebound - well.”

Sunday’s contest tips at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Thunder (40-24) occupy the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, one game behind the No. 4 Utah Jazz, and tied with the No. 6 Houston Rockets.

Chris Paul has been outstanding in his first season with the Thunder, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game.

The Sixers and Thunder split their regular season series, 1-1, in the former portion of the 2019-2020 season.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / MyTeams App

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic