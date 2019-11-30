Second-Half Turnaround Triggers Win Over Knicks

Snapshot:

The 76ers finished strong - literally and figuratively - and in the end, that's what mattered most.

Not the New York Knicks' hot start, or the Sixers' first-half ups and downs.

Instead, it was the Sixers' collective might and muscle that got them over the hump in a hard-fought 101-95 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Sixers fell behind by as many as 16 points in Friday's second quarter, but overpowered the Knicks to the tune of 62-44 after halftime to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Joel Embiid assumed a large role in fueling the Sixers' physical spirit. He posted game-highs of 27 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks, earning his ninth 20-10 performance of the season.

The All-Star's efforts from the foul line were particularly noteworthy. He converted 13 of his 15 free throws - a big reason why the Sixers ended the evening with such a hefty edge at the stripe.

They went 32 for 40 as a team, while the Knicks were only 19 for 33. The disparity was decisive on a night that many other key statistics were relatively close.

As for who got the Sixers going after halftime, when they were down 51-39? Tobias Harris (19 pts, 5 reb) lit the initial spark, scoring a determined lay-up, grabbing a rebound, and hitting a 3-pointer all within the first 55 seconds of the third quarter.

Later in the period, James Ennis III kept the Sixers' comeback push rolling. He sunk a three to knot things up, 66-66, before burying another triple that nudged the Sixers in front, 70-68, with 38.4 seconds to play in the frame.

From there, the Sixers never trailed again. And while New York managed to force a final tie, 87-87, with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Sixers sealed the deal thanks to a couple of clutch flexes.

Embiid broke the brief deadlock by converting an and-1. Harris added insurance on a tough interior drive. Ben Simmons (15 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl) then stole an inbounds pass from the Knicks and ran it back the other way for a dunk, 96-89.

Ennis III delivered one of the most prolific performances of his seven-year career. He tallied 20 points for his fourth-ever 20-plus point outing, while going 3 for 4 from deep and 9 for 9 from the line.

The Sixers were shorthanded Friday, as Al Horford (rest) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring) were both out. Back-up big man Kyle O'Quinn (left calf) was unavailable, too.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Ben Simmons and his squad certainly picked things up after halftime.

Up Next:

In a matchup that should feature some sentimental spirit, the 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers Saturday in South Philadelphia. The game marks the return of fan-favorite T.J. McConnell to The Center. On the heels of signing with Indiana over the summer, the 2015 undrafted free agent is having his strongest statistical season to-date.