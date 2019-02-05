A Season Snapshot vs Toronto

The 76ers’ return to The Center Tuesday night will bring with it the end of a key four-game season series with the Toronto Raptors.

Heading into the evening, the two Atlantic Division foes are separated by 3.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Sixers occupying fourth place, and Toronto, which leads the Atlantic Division as well, in second.

Both clubs have held serve on their respective home floors so far. Should the Sixers extend the trend, they’ll be looking at multiple wins over the Raptors in the same season for the first time since 2012-13.

Here’s a quick recap of how the first three meetings of the year went.

OCTOBER 30TH: 129-112 L (Scotiabank Arena)

It was only the eighth game of the season for both clubs, and, for the Sixers, a challenging road contest that fell on the second night of a back-to-back.

With Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry leading the way, Toronto erupted for 67 points in the first half, and went on to widen the gap by as much as 26 points before the end of the night. The Sixers committed 23 turnovers, which resulted in 29 Raptors points.

Starters

1: Simmons 11 PTS / 8 REB / 10 A Lowry 20 PTS / 3 3FG / 12 AST

2: Fultz 8 PTS / 4 REB Green 10 PTS / 2 3FG

3: Covington 15 PTS / 4 3FG Leonard 31 PTS / 7 REB / 4 AST / 4 STL

4: Saric 8 PTS / 5 REB Siakam 15 PTS / 15 REB / 3 STL

5: Embiid 31 PTS / 11 REB / 4 AST Ibaka 16 PTS / 8 REB / 3 BLK

Bench

76ers: Redick 13 PTS

Raptors: Valanciunas 23 PTS / 4 REB / 2 BLK

DECEMBER 5TH: 113-102 L (Scotiabank Arena)

Turnovers again posed problems for the Sixers, which gave the ball away 21 times. Toronto converted those miscues into 27 points.

Jimmy Butler posted what was then his highest scoring game as a Sixer, and was one of three players on the club to finish with a double-double. The Raptors took 12 more shots than the Sixers, thanks in part to 1). turnovers and 2). a plus-six edge on the offensive glass.

Starters

1: Simmons 8 PTS / 10 REB / 11 A Lowry 7 PTS / 1 3FG / 4 AST / 3 STL

2: Redick 25 PTS / 5 3FG / 4 AST Green 5 PTS / 1 3FG / 4 REB / 4 AST

3: Butler 38 PTS / 4 3FG / 10 REB / Leonard 36 PTS / 5 3FG / 9 REB / 5 STL

4: Chandler 3 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST Siakam 6 PTS / 8 REB / 6 AST

5: Embiid 10 PTS / 12 REB / 2 BLK Ibaka 18 PTS / 8 REB / 2 AST

Bench

Raptors: Valanciunas 26 PTS / 8 REB / 2 AST

DECEMBER 22ND: 126-101 W (The Center)

Toronto was shorthanded, playing without Kawhi Leonard (rest), Serge Ibaka (right knee), and Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb), and the Sixers made sure to capitalize. Behind a big second half, they pulled away from the Raptors, en route to posting their highest point total ever in the history of the rivalry.

The Sixers controlled the interior, outrebounding Toronto by 12, and outscoring the Raptors in the paint, 60-44. The Sixers were also nine points better from the free throw line, and managed to generate 33 fastbreak points.

Starters

1: Simmons 26 PTS / 12 REB / 8 A Lowry 20 PTS / 2 3FG / 5 AST

2: Redick 22 PTS / 4 3FG / 5 AST Green 9 PTS / 1 3FG / 6 REB

3: Butler 12 PTS / 7 REB / 7 AST Anunoby 5 PTS / 5 REB

4: Muscala 4 PTS / 4 REB Siakam 26 PTS / 6 REB

5: Embiid 27 PTS / 11 REB Monroe 6 PTS / 8 REB

Bench

76ers: Korkmaz 16 PTS / 2 3FG / 4 REB / 3 STL

Raptors: Powell 13 PTS / 3 REB

VanVleet 12 PTS / 2 3FG / 3 AST