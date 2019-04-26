Season Series Leaves Few Clues Ahead of Round II

The 76ers and Toronto Raptors met four times during the regular season.

With the no. 3 and no. 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference now set to square off in a best-of-seven second-round playoff series, how much do those games mean now?

When asked about the subject amidst this week's preparations for Saturday’s Game 1 at Scotia Bank Arena, Brett Brown had a pretty succinct, declarative take.

“I don’t connect the dots,” he said Friday at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden.

Facts are facts. In this year’s edition of the annual Atlantic Division rivalry, Toronto prevailed, 3-1.

But here’s the catch - all four contests had been played before both the Sixers and Raptors made significant changes to their respective rosters.

The final pairing between the two squads took place February 5th, a 119-107 Toronto win. Coincidentally enough, the next day the Sixers pulled off the first of the NBA’s two big blockbusters in advance of the trade deadline by landing Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott from the LA Clippers.

The next afternoon, minutes before the league’s deadline passed, the Raptors were involved in a major move - another stunner that plucked three-time All-Star and 2013 Defensive Player of the Year winner Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies.

So yes, given each squad’s dramatic in-season personnel tinkering, there probably isn’t a ton to be gleaned from their regular season series, especially in the context of how the clubs would currently match up.

Even with new faces in the fold, though, the Sixers and Toronto haven’t radically adjusted their styles of play. JJ Redick feels that counts for something.

“You can certainly look at the roster turnover, and not make much of the regular season results,” the veteran said Thursday. “I think there’s certain philosophies from them that we’ve got to be better at.”

As for a couple of these themes from either side that we think are worth highlighting, here’s a look at a few…

Potential Evolving Into Reality

By the end of their first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers were humming, the team’s chemistry only seeming to get stronger by the game.

While continuity remains at the forefront of Brett Brown’s mind, he does believe his group has proven it’s got the firepower necessary to compete with Toronto.

“We’re going up there with a pretty impressive starting five,” the Sixers’ head coach said prior to Thursday’s practice.

That statement can’t be denied. In the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, the Sixers’ first-stringers - in only four games together - outscored Brooklyn by 71 points in a mere 49 minutes. Think about that. Pretty staggering.

Between the regular season and playoffs, the Sixers have gone 11-3 in games the top unit has played. The more reps the quintet gets, Brown says, the more in sync he expects it to become.

“I think buying time and moving forward is an accurate way to describe where we’re at,” said Brown. “I think that experience will help us.”

Turnovers, and Transition Points

One specific area where the Sixers are hoping to be better than they were in the regular season against Toronto is protecting the basketball.

In their four games with the Raptors, the Sixers turned the ball over 23, 21, 11, and 18 times, respectively. Guess which game the Sixers won?

On average, no team in the Eastern Conference turned the Sixers over more frequently this year than Toronto (18.3 per game). Subsequently, the Raptors generated 25.7 points off turnovers per game in the regular season series.

Not unrelated, of course, is that Toronto averaged 22.4 fastbreak points against the Sixers. As the story goes, giveaways tend to lead to easy transition scoring opportunities.

“They’re long and athletic, and play at times a swarming style defense,” JJ Redick said about the Raptors. “You saw that at times during [Toronto’s first-round] Orlando series. We have to be good with that. We have to be good taking care of the basketball.”

During the regular season, the Raptors ranked 10th in the league with 17.0 points off turnovers per game, and fourth with an average of 18.1 fastbreak points.

Containing Kawhi, Getting Ready for Gasol

A lethal wing scorer who can do damage at multiple levels, yet at the same time be ferocious on the defensive end.

These types of players don’t grow on trees, but Toronto’s got one, at least for now.

After missing all but nine games last season due to injury, Kawhi Leonard has authored arguably the finest campaign of his career. He posted personal highs of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds, while also accounting for 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

A three-time All-Star and the 2014 Finals MVP, Leonard faced the Sixers three times, averaging 30.3 points, 7.7 boards, and 4.0 steals, while burying 9 of 18 3-point attempts. The Raptors won each of the games he played.

“Kawhi is a bonafide superstar in this league,” said JJ Redick. “There’s only a handful of those guys spread over 30 teams much less over 16 teams in the playoffs.”

While Ben Simmons was called upon to cover Leonard a good amount in the regular season, Brett Brown indicated this week that in the playoffs the approach could very well involve multiple people.

Toronto acquired Leonard, along with sharpshooter Danny Green, in July. The Raptors then picked up Marc Gasol - like Leonard an All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year recipient - the day of the February trade deadline.

Following the deal, Toronto closed the regular season on an 18-8 clip.

During that stretch, Brett Brown noted, the Raptors led the NBA in 3-point shooting, to the tune of 41.0 percent.

“Marc is an incredible quarterback,” Brown said. “He doesn’t to me at this stage of his career need to be a high volume shot guy. He’s a great distributor, and a perfect fit for that team.”

Gasol has averaged 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 24.9 minutes per game with Toronto. Talented big man Serge Ibaka (15.1 ppg / 8.0 rpg) now comes off the bench.

Other Numbers, and Noteworthy Nuggets

• In four games against Toronto this past year, the Sixers’ net rating was -3.3. Their 109.7 defensive rating was relatively on par with their 108.9 regular season defensive rating. It was on the other end where the Sixers experienced a dip, as their offensive rating dropped to 106.4 - a difference in more than 5.0 points per 100 possessions compared to their overall regular season offensive rating (111.5).

• In addition (yet not unrelated) to turnovers, another major statistical disparity between the Sixers and Toronto in their regular season series was shots attempted. The Sixers took 42 fewer total shots than the Raptors in the teams’ four meetings. Given how proficient Toronto is at putting the ball in the basket (5th regular season 47.4 fg%), that’s a key differential.

• Just one team - the LA Clippers - attempted more free throws than the Sixers during the regular season, and the Sixers did a nice job of getting to the line consistently in four outings with Toronto. In fact, no Eastern Conference opponent took more attempts from the stripe against the Raptors than the Sixers (30.0 per game), which converted nearly 81.0% of their opportunities. Replicating this success in the postseason should only figure to help the Sixers’ cause.

• Generally speaking, perimeter defense was a strength of the Sixers during the regular season, and that trait manifested itself against Toronto. In four meetings, the Sixers held the Raptors to 31.5% from three (47-125), despite Toronto finishing the regular season with the sixth-best 3-point percentage in the league (36.6). Most notably, the Sixers kept Danny Green and Pascal Siakam in check. Green was a 45.5% shooter from deep in the regular season, yet converted just 25.0% (4-16) of his long-distance tries against the Sixers. Siakam, meanwhile, was a 36.9% regular season 3-point shooter, and hit only 2 of 13 heaves against the Sixers.

• Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick were two Sixers who fared relatively well in the Toronto regular season series. Butler produced 22.7 points (49.0 fg% / 4-11 3fg), 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in three games for an individual on-court net rating of 3.5. JJ Redick manufactured an individual on-court net rating of 3.6 in three games against the Raptors, averaging 20.0 points on nearly 43.0% shooting from deep (12-28 3fg).

• As for the two All-League caliber players who joined their respective clubs after the Sixers and Raptors had played their four regular season games, Tobias Harris combined for 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists for the LA Clippers in a pair of games versus Toronto. Marc Gasol, then in Memphis, totaled 30 points, 16 boards, and nine dimes in two appearances against the Sixers.