Scott Provides Performance to Build Off

A positive worth pulling from Saturday’s outing with Portland?

Mike Scott’s performance.

Still a relatively fresh face around these parts, the seven-year pro had his most productive showing to-date since the 76ers acquired him in their February 6th blockbuster with the LA Clippers.

Against the Trail Blazers, Scott came off the bench to post 15 points on the strength of 5 for 8 shooting, and a 3 for 4 clip from beyond the arc. The scoring output was his second-largest of the season, while his 29 minutes marked a high.

He also finished with four rebounds and two assists.

In the short period of time Scott has been with the Sixers, he’s conducted himself with a tough, business-like attitude on the court.

Around his teammates, the Virginia product has let other facets of his personality show, too.

“Mike’s great, constantly smiling, cracking jokes, keeping it light-hearted around here, knowing that basketball is basketball, but having good people is going to trump any and everything,” Jimmy Butler said Monday following shootaround in New Orleans. “He’s always out there shooting and studying the game to be the best player he can be, and best teammate he can be.”

Given his floor stretching ability on offense, and positional versatility on defense, Scott has surfaced in a few of the small ball packages the Sixers have tinkered with in recent contests, Saturday’s loss to the Blazers included.

Brett Brown is eager to learn as much as he can about his club as the remaining games on the schedule dwindle. Scott figures to be a key part of the rotation.

“We have to get competent and drilled on small ball offensive and defensive stuff,” Brown said Monday at Smoothie King Center. “As I coach our team, it’s always on my mind, is this something that’s going to be important in the playoffs? I try to shrink and point to everything that will have carryover from now to the playoffs.”

Saturday may not have brought the Sixers the outcome they were looking for, but should Scott continue to build off how he played and get further acclimated in new surroundings, that could very well prove to be a long-term win.