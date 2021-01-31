Rolling 76ers Visit the Pacers

The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers (14-6) will look to keep a good thing going Sunday in Indianapolis, facing the Pacers (11-8) after toppling the Timberwolves Friday in Minneapolis.

Friday’s 118-94 win was one of the Sixers’ most decisive victories this season, fueled by yet another MVP-caliber performance from the big man.

Joel Embiid totalled 37 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and a steal in his 27 minutes, shooting 10-for-19 from the field and 16-for-18 from the free throw line.

Those 18 free throw attempts marked a season-high for Embiid, who continues to lead the league in free throw attempts (11.3) and free throws made (9.5) per game.

Doc Rivers described Embiid’s offensive tear simply:

“He’s just so hard to guard. You’re going to foul him, or he’s going to score.”

As the first third of the 2020-21 season nears its close, Embiid is averaging 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game. His scoring and steals mark career-highs.

As NBA All-Star voting continues, Tobias Harris continues to make a strong case of his own.

Harris finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double Friday, plus three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a career-high 1.0 block per game, Harris is also shooting better than ever - shooting a career-high 51.4% from the field and a career-high 46.8% from deep.

“Tobias should be an All-Star,” Embiid said postgame. “He deserves it. He’s been consistent all year. At times, he’s carried us. He’s done a fantastic job of leading us all season.”

Matisse Thybulle, who swiped a game-high three steals plus two blocks Friday, was a popular figure in postgame conversation.

“We know what Matisse brings to the table defensively,” Harris said. “Tonight you just saw an exhibition.”

Thybulle gathered a game-high six deflections in his 22 minutes of play Friday, and leads the NBA in deflections per 36 minutes (8.0). He’s grabbed 17 steals in his last eight games, averaging 15.6 minutes per game.

After strong showings guarding Blake Griffin and LeBron James earlier in the week, Thybulle demonstrated his knack for defending multiple positions as he troubled the Timberwolves’ guards.

“He frustrated (Ricky) Rubio, and he was phenomenal on (D’Angelo) Russell,” Rivers said.

Entering Sunday’s meeting with the Pacers, the Sixers have won seven of their last nine outings, and hold a 1.5 game lead over the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets (13-8) in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pacers are 3-3 in their last six games, currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis have started their seasons strong, as Brogdon leads the team in scoring (22.7 ppg) and sharing (7.2 apg), and Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points and a team-high 12.2 rebounds per game. Former Sixer T.J. McConnell is leading the Pacers in steals, averaging 1.7 per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic