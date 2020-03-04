Robinson Stands Out Against Lakers

SNAPSHOT

For the second time in three days at STAPLES Center, the undermanned 76ers (37-25) battled admirably against an NBA heavyweight.

And even though the Sixers dropped a 120-107 decision Tuesday to the surging Los Angeles Lakers (47-13), all was not lost.

Glen Robinson III, acquired at this year's trade deadline, provided his strongest showing yet since rejoining the Sixers, tying a career-high of 25 points.

The veteran converted 10 of his 15 field goal attempts, including a 3-for-5 effort from 3-point territory. The threes were his first of the season in a Sixers uniform.

Tobias Harris chipped in with 18 points, while Shake Milton and Alec Burks each tallied 12.

Forcing a season series split with the Sixers, the Lakers simply got too much from the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James wielded his way to 14 assists, which paired nicely with 22 points.

Davis, however, was the difference-maker. He racked up 37 points behind a sterling 13-for-19 shooting performance, and went 4-for-5 from deep.

The Sixers received 55 points from the bench on Tuesday, but were done in by a second quarter that saw them outscored by the Lakers, 37-19.

TURNING POINT

With the Sixers leading 45-35 midway through the second quarter, Anthony Davis took matters into his own hands. He scored 16 points during a 30-9 blitz that vaulted the Lakers in front, 65-54, at the end of the first half.

WORTH NOTING

• Yes, the Sixers might have come up short in both Sunday's loss to the LA Clippers and Tuesday's defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, but they did shoot the ball at nearly a 45% clip (37-83) from outside the arc.





• The Lakers' production inside proved pivotal to their efficient offensive attack. They scored 62 points in the paint, and hit 53.5% of their field goals.

• The Sixers scrapped back within single-digits with six minutes to go in regulation. An Anthony Davis three, followed by a LeBron James steal that he took the other way for a right-handed dunk pushed the Lakers' margin to 14, which the Sixers couldn't overcome.

@SIXERS SOCIAL

A nice nod to the late Laker great.

Had to rock the Kobes. pic.twitter.com/91kT7Vck1E — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 4, 2020

UP NEXT

The Sixers head north for the back-end of their four-game California road trip. On Thursday, the squad visits the Sacramento Kings (26-34), which, as of Tuesday, had won seven of their previous 10 games.