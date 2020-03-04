Robinson III Hopes to Build on Strong Showing

Halfway through one of their most difficult road trips of the season, the 76ers (37-25) found bright spots and growth opportunities in each of their two matchups at STAPLES Center this week.

Though the Sixers fell to the West-leading Lakers Tuesday, 120-107, Glenn Robinson III put together his best outing since joining the Sixers at the trade deadline, finishing with a team-high 25 points off the bench and shooting 10-for-15 from the field.

Robinson’s output tied a career high. His line also included three 3-pointers (his first threes in this tenure as a Sixer), four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 31 minutes.

“It was always going to be a difficult game. But my criteria is did we get something out of it, did we move the needle a little bit? And I believe that we did,” Brett Brown said postgame. “I think to get something out of Glenn Robinson was big tonight.”

Robinson was traded to the Sixers from the Warriors alongside Alec Burks (12 pts, 4 reb). His standout performance came in just his tenth game this season as a Sixer.

“I’m proud of what he did,” Brown said. “We needed it all. When you search for silver linings, I believe that this could be one.”

It’s been a breakout season for Robinson, who has averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists (all career-highs) across his time with the Warriors and Sixers.

As the Sixers have battled injuries throughout Robinson’s stint in Philadelphia, the fifth-year wing says it’s all about learning and growing.

“I continue to believe in myself, and went out there and gave it my all,” Robinson said.

Robinson also expressed his appreciation for Burks as a friend and resource.

“Me and AB, our goal is to help this team win, and we were brought here to help this team win. So we’ve got to continue to figure out ways to do that,” Robinson said.

After scoring 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists against the Lakers, Tobias Harris gave Robinson III props.

“I thought [Glenn] did great. He came out with a great energy. The ball found him in different spots. He was really active today, and that was great to see.”

As their road trip continues, the Sixers will visit the Kings Thursday and the Warriors Saturday. Robinson feels this time on the road together will contribute to its ultimate success:

“This trip is important, even off the court - shootarounds, practices. We spend more time together on the road, getting to know each other, creating that chemistry. I think we can definitely take something from this game, take something from last game, and continue to build.”