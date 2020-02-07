Road Trip Ends in Milwaukee

Snapshot:

On the road, facing the top team in the NBA, the 76ers (31-21) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (44-7), 112-101, Thursday at fiserv.forum.

Tobias Harris paced the Sixers with 25 points. Behind a 5-for-6 effort from beyond the arc, he helped fuel a perimeter attack that kept the Sixers relatively close for most of the evening.

The Sixers shot 19-for-45 (42.2%) from 3-point territory for the game, with back-to-back triples from Harris and Joel Embiid slicing the deficit to five, 93-88, with eight minutes to go.

A few moments later, a dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo capped a 10-2 Milwaukee run that put the Sixers' comeback bid out of reach.

Antetokounmpo, who earlier in the evening drafted Embiid to play on his All-Star team, finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists. Embiid chipped in with 19 points, 11 boards, and six dimes of his own.

The Sixers led 26-22 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 6-0 spurt out of the halftime break to seize a 57-56 edge. The Bucks answered with a 14-0 blitz that swung control of the game back in their favor, and the Sixers found themselves dealing with an uphill climb the rest of the way.

With the Sixers' roster' shorthanded as a result of transactions made ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, rookie two-way contract player Marial Shayok was summoned into duty. The first shot of his NBA career was a successful 3-point attempt in the second quarter.

In the first regular season game of his career, Marial Shayok came out firing.

The 76ers return home Friday to host the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies (26-25), which have surged into eighth place in the Western Conference. The contest opens a three-game homestand.