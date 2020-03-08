Road Trip Ends at Golden State

SNAPSHOT

The 76ers' (38-26) four-game Carlifornia trip ended Saturday with a 118-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors (15-49) at the brand new Chase Center.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 24 points (10-23 fg), while also adding four rebounds and four assists. Al Horford had a solid showing as well, with 22 points (9-16 fg, 2-5 3fg), 10 boards, and seven assists.

In a competitive, scrappy battle between two shorthanded teams, Golden State used a 10-5 run late in the fourth quarter to tie the score, 106-106. Harris put the Sixers back in front with a tough, driving lay-up, but the Warriors held the Sixers without a point for the final 90 seconds.

The loss resulted in the Sixers and Golden State splitting their two-game season series. The Sixers finished their trek out West with a 1-3 record.

Click here for a complete box score.

TURNING POINT

Saturday's game never really felt like it was out of Sixers' control until it was too late. After a Tobias Harris triple nudged the Sixers in front, 114-113, Villanova product Eric Paschall sunk a pair of free throws to flip the score back in Golden State's favor, 115-114. Then, following a pivotal stop by the Warriors' defense, Golden State got to the line two more times to secure its victory.



WORTH NOTING

• The Sixers were outscored 36-24 in Saturday's decisive fourth period.

• While the Sixers committed just four more turnovers than Golden State (11 / 7), the Warriors outscored the Sixers, 18-9, on turnover possessions.

• The Sixers acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III at the February trade deadline, and the two former Warriors fared well for themselves in their return to the bay. Burks contributed 11 points (4-8 fg), four rebounds, and two assists. Robinson III tallied a bench-best 15 points (4-5 fg, 2-2 3fg).

• Stephen Curry (illness) and Draymond Green (left knee) were both held out of Saturday's game. The Sixers were still missing Joel Embiid (left shoulder), Josh Richardson (concussion), and Ben Simmons (back).

@SIXERS SOCIAL

Always good to see a familiar face on the road.

UP NEXT

The 76ers will be idle for three days before returning to action Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (20-44). The Sixers will be starting a four-game homestand.