Road Trip Continues at Denver

The 76ers (32-14) continue to lead the Eastern Conference four games into their six-game road trip, as they make their fifth stop Tuesday at Denver.

The rematch with the Nuggets (28-18) offers the team a chance to reflect on the first matchup, a shorthanded Jan. 9 115-103 loss at The Center.

Dwight Howard remembers the outing well. He was one of the "Seven Sixers."

“It showed us that despite who’s on the floor, whoever we’re playing, we have an opportunity to win. We have a very deep team.”

Reflecting on the team’s 3-1 road trip thus far, in the absence of Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), Howard also reaffirmed his commitment to giving the team his all after Monday’s practice:

“My first thought, my second thought, and my third thought is about this team.

“I want us to win. I love this team.”

In addition to Howard, Doc Rivers reflected on the team’s frontcourt options, which include Paul Reed, who signed a standard NBA contract with the Sixers Friday.

“I think [Paul’s] got a fantastic future,” Rivers said. “What I love about him is how hard he plays. He has a competitive gene, and that can’t be taught.”

“I’m happy for him,” Howard added of Reed. “I love him like he’s a little brother.”

With George Hill soon expected to join the team, Rivers likes the depth the team has developed as he looks down the road.

“There’s someone behind you on this team, and that’s a good thing. It always has been.”

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nuggets hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, 1.5 games behind the No. 4 Lakers and 2.0 games behind the No. 3 Clippers.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting with the Sixers, Denver has won two in a row, at New Orleans Friday and versus Atlanta Sunday.

In Sunday’s 126-102 win over the Hawks, JaMychal Green led the Nuggets in scoring, totalling 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Nikola Jokic neared triple-double territory Sunday, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic