Road Trip Begins in New York

The 76ers’ (29-13) six-game national tour officially tips off Sunday in New York, visiting the 21-21 Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

But in the minds of the Sixers, the trip began Saturday in South Philadelphia.

“I made a comment that this was our first road game of this trip, and Tobias echoed it,” Doc Rivers explained following the team’s decisive 129-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

“[Tobias] said… We don’t care who’s playing, we’ve got to win this game.”

Harris was a dominant force in the win, finishing just two dimes shy of his first career triple-double, with 29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

“He’s such a pro,” Rivers said of Harris. “He really set the tone tonight with his attitude. And then obviously his total play was phenomenal as well.”

The Sixers were severely shorthanded against the Kings, absent Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness), and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) - but they didn’t let that stop them.

“No Ben, no Joel, and no Seth, and we score 129 points? That says a lot about this group,” Rivers said.

“This was the start of our trip, for us, really,” Harris said postgame. “Throughout this whole season, we understand that we have to be a mentally tough team. This was a good game to get ourselves back on track, to start this trip off the right way.”

Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Tony Bradley started alongside Harris and Danny Green. Milton poured in 28 points, while Green added 18.

Green looks forward to upcoming bonding opportunities on the team’s 13-day journey.

“We actually had a very small postgame party after [the] game against Milwaukee,” Green said Friday. “We will get some postgame parties in while we’re away too.”

Green added that the long trip comes at a perfect moment:

“[Our chemistry is] only getting better and better. Now, we have a long road trip, it’s good timing for it.”

The Sixers continue to lead the Eastern Conference, 1.0 game ahead of the No. 2 Nets (28-14), and 1.5 games ahead of the No. 3 Bucks (27-14).

Sunday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Sunday’s meeting marks the second matchup between the Sixers and Knicks this week, after the Sixers took a 99-96 victory at The Center Tuesday.

Harris was the leading man in that victory, scoring 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting, and 4-for-6 shooting from deep. Julius Randle and Alec Burks led the Knicks in the contest, each finishing with 19 points.

The Knicks have split their last eight games, 4-4, and currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic