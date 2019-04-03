The 76ers are on the road again, stopping in three cities over parts of six days. It’s the last trek of considerable length in the regular season.

As we did in January while the team was out West, we’ll do our best to bring you a collection of short stories from this trip. Be sure to check the website regularly for updates to our Reflections From the Road series.

ON THE ROAD, FEELING A FONDNESS FOR HOME



The 76ers have been on the road for awhile now. Not just for their current three-game trip, which, with the team in Atlanta, has now reached six days in length, but for the better part of the past two weeks.

And guess what?

After a brief pitstop at the Sports Complex for Thursday’s nationally-televised pairing with the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers set out again the very next day, this time for Chicago and Miami.

When the Sixers return home for their April 10th regular season finale against the Bulls, nine of the squad’s previous 12 contests will have come away from the comfortable, advantageous confines of The Center.

The Sixers have sold out every game in the building this season, lead the NBA in attendance, and have posted back-to-back 30-win seasons at home for the first time in 30 years.

Do T.J. McConnell and the rest of the group miss the South Philadelphia faithful? Indeed.

“Anytime you go on the road, it’s tough, especially for an extended period of time. Not being able to play in front of our home crowd, which is clearly a home court advantage, it stinks, but that’s the NBA.”

Whether a member of the team for a while, or a relative newcomer to the franchise, players on the Sixers’ roster agree - the franchise’s fanbase is distinct.

McConnell has been with the Sixers all four seasons of his NBA career.

“They’re just always so engaged. I say this not even just 76ers fans, it’s all Philadelphia fans. They love their sports teams. What more can you ask from your fans than support? They’ve been there forever, and they ain’t going anywhere either.”

Boban Marjanovic, meanwhile, has been in town just two months, acquired by the Sixers from the LA Clippers in February. Nevertheless, the big man became a beloved hit before he stepped foot on the floor.

“I love it, I enjoy the fans. The first time we went to watch the Flyers - Penguins at the football stadium, it was the beginning of my time in town. Everybody gave warm welcomes, same when I had my first game. It was like, ‘Wow, really impressive.’ The fans, they’re really positive crazy. Everybody talks about our fans, every single team, like they’re the top NBA fans. Of course we have great team, but they say we have great fans. Every moment I spend in Philly, it’s amazing. The city respects us, respects sports, respects hard work.”

With a week to go in the regular season, the Sixers are hopeful a year's worth of hard work results in securing the three-seed in the Eastern Conference. Brett Brown hasn’t been bashful about discussing this goal. He knows how valuable the atmosphere at The Center is and will continue to be in the playoffs, not just in the first round, but perhaps beyond.

“It’s priceless, especially our fans. Philadelphia fans are ridiculously passionate about their teams. When we go into The Center, you feel the atmosphere. You certainly hear it, but you feel it. There’s a vibe in the building that’s inspirational. As a coach, I certainly feel it. I can only imagine what the players feel. Trying to secure that home court as many times as we can play at home, that’s a good thing.”

For good reason, nothing that Brown and the Sixers want to mess with.