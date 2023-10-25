TEAM WAIVES ĄŽUOLAS TUBELIS
PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 25, 2023 - Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Ricky Council IV to a two-way contract.
Council IV, 22, saw 25 minutes of preseason action across three games for Philadelphia, tallying 10 points, five rebounds, and two steals. He scored four points on 2-of-2 shooting vs. Boston on Oct. 11.
The Durham, North Carolina native competed in eight total summer league games with Philadelphia in both the Salt Lake City Summer League and the 2K24 NBA Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas, averaging a combined 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.
During the 2022-23 collegiate season with Arkansas, Council IV ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with a team-high 16.1 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds. The All-SEC Second Team selection scored in double figures in 31 of his appearances, while reaching the 20-point mark on 11 different occasions.
In a related move, the 76ers have waived Ąžuolas Tubelis.
Heading into the 2023-24 season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, the 76ers roster stands at 18 players, including three two-way contracts.