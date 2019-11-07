Richardson's Contributions, Spirit Appreciated

Josh Richardson has played just seven games as a 76er.

And even while learning a new system and developing on-court chemistry with new teammates, he's been able to leave his mark, especially on the stat sheet.

Richardson crossed the 20-point threshold for the first time as a Sixer Wednesday, when he tallied a season-high 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

“I think I stopped thinking, and just started playing more,” Richardson said postgame.

“I thought he brought a pop and a bounce and a spirit to his game, and to us,” said Brett Brown.

Known as one of the league’s top two-way players, Richardson has already taken on lots of early responsibilities for his new team.

“He’s trying to do the right thing, play point guard, then play two, then guard the opponent’s best players — there’s a lot on his plate,” Brown said.

But Richardson is taking his newfound responsibilities in stride.

Through seven games, the 26-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and heavy helpings of contagious energy.

“I think that the spirit of how he plays, I very much appreciate and respect,” Brown said.

Richardson’s 112.0 offensive rating is the highest mark in his five seasons of NBA play. His 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game are also career-highs.

In the words of his head coach, “He’s coming around.”

“He’s got a big heart, he’s got big personality,” Brown added.

Along with that big personality comes a player who also happens to have a steadfast touch at the line.

Among Sixers averaging at least one free throw per game, Richardson leads the way, converting 88.0% of this foul shots.

As for Wednesday’s standout performance, in which Richardson shot 61.5% from the field, he passed the credit along to his teammates.

“The guys did a good job of making me feel comfortable, and moving the ball. I was just taking my shots,” Richardson said.

As the 6-foot-5 Richardson continues to acclimate and improve, the hope is that his energy and two-way impact remain constant.

For Richardson as a 76er, it’s a story just beginning.