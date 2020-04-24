Richardson Supports Local Food Insecurity Efforts in Philadelphia

Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers and Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, have partnered in an effort to bring meals to the greater Philadelphia area in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In support of Lineage’s international “Share a Meal” campaign, Lineage Logistics and Josh Richardson announced a donation through Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, to support the local efforts of Philadelphia based food bank, Philabundance. Philabundance is the area’s largest hunger relief organization, with a mission to drive hunger from our communities today and end hunger for good. Working with a network of over 350 agencies such as food pantries, shelters, schools and more, Philabundance serves over 90,000 people a week who are at risk of hunger.

“I am blessed to be able to provide support during this unprecedented time,” said Josh Richardson. "The City of Philadelphia, the people and the community have welcomed me with open arms and I will continue to do whatever I can to help as we get through this together.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage’s President & CEO. “At Lineage, we’ve built a business dedicated to shepherding food all over the world, and that experience puts us in a unique position to help overcome these challenges. We’re thrilled to partner with Josh Richardson on our Share a Meal campaign and to provide meals to families facing hunger in the Greater Philadelphia area.”

Lineage’s Share A Meal campaign aims to help provide 100 million meals to communities and people in need in response to COVID-19. Fans looking to contribute can join the Share A Meal effort and support Philabundance by visiting: www.feedingamerica.org/EnRichPhilly-covid.

*$1 helps provide 2 meals secured by Philabundance.