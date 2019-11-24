Richardson, Defense Key Dominant Win

Snapshot:

In a game that presented an early measuring test for two of the Eastern Conference's stronger teams through the first month of the regular season, the 76ers brought yard sticks - a bunch of them.

The game was a blowout, a total rout. The Sixers needed only a few possessions to seize control, then never looked back.

Once the wreckage had cleared, the final score read: 76ers 113, Miami Heat 86.

The Sixers jumped out to a 26-6 edge in Saturday's first quarter, and ultimately maintained that 20-point margin into the half, 55-35.

At one point early in the fourth quarter, following yet another Josh Richardson 3-pointer, the Sixers' lead was 41.

It was as complete and thorough of a performance as you could have expected.

The victory was the Sixers' fourth straight, and halted Miami's winning streak at five. Playing in front of a highly engaged 100th consecutive sellout crowd at The Center, the Sixers stayed perfect at home as well, improving to 6-0.

Facing his old squad for the first time since a sign-and-trade brought him to Philadelphia this summer, Richardson fittingly led all players with 32 points. He went 6 for 7 from three and 11 for 15 overall, en route to tying the second-highest scoring total of his five-year career.

The other key component in the Richardson deal, Jimmy Butler, was largely ineffective in his return to Broad & Pattison. Guarded by Ben Simmons most of the evening, Butler managed 11 points on 4 for 13 shooting.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid made it nine double-doubles in 12 games, as he posted 23 points (8-15 fg) and 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 19 points (7-11 fg) and eight boards, while Al Horford notched 16 points and six rebounds.

Simmons (4 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast, 4 stl, +34) was both stellar running the Sixers' balanced, efficient attack, and vital to the club's exceptional defensive effort.

Against an opponent that entered Saturday's game boasting the NBA's second-best defense, the Sixers carved the Heat up. They shot 50.6% from the floor, and buried 14 of 29 3-point attempts.

But it was at the opposite end where the Sixers were most impressive. They stifled the Heat, which were shooting below 34.0% through three quarters, and converted 24 points off Miami's 18 turnovers.

The Heat hit a meager 6 of 24 3-point tries. They went into Saturday's tilt as the third-best perimeter team in the league.

The Sixers will make a quick trip north of the border Monday, when they visit the NBA champion Toronto Raptors for the first time since last May's Game 7 second-round buzzer-beating loss.