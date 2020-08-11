Reserves Show Heart Versus Phoenix

Snapshot:

With Shake Milton the only available starter for the 76ers (42-29) Tuesday, the reserves showed heart in a loss to the Phoenix Suns (33-39), 130-117.

Milton started alongside Matisse Thybulle, Alec Burks, Mike Scott, and Kyle O’Quinn, each of whom made solid contributions.

The Sixers were down just five entering the fourth quarter, but the Suns’ 35-27 advantage in the final frame made the difference.

Key Contributors:

Kyle O’Quinn

O’Quinn was just a point away from his first career triple-double, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds, career-high 11 assists, two steals, and a block. He hit 4-for-6 from the field.



Brown on O’Quinn: “I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him, in the way that he’s handled this whole season. When I see him in a locker room, and a team meeting, and how he carries himself - he stays in shape. He really cares.”

Alec Burks

Burks had his third straight 20-plus point performance, finishing with 23 points - his high as a Sixer - plus two rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Burks poured in 22 points against the Magic on Friday, and 20 points against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Mike Scott

Scott totalled 17 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Scott was a team-high +3 in his 22 minutes of play, converting seven of his 12 field goal attempts, and hitting 3-for-4 from deep.

Raul Neto

Coming off the bench, Neto notched 22 points, tying a career-high. He also added two rebounds and four assists.

Glenn Robinson III

Robinson III shot 5-for-9 from the field to score 15 points, including three threes. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle made Devin Booker’s life difficult while defending the All-Star in the first half, but sat out much of the second due to foul trouble. The rookie had a strong offensive outing, hitting three of his four shots from the field for seven points.



Robinson on Thybulle: “I’m proud of his growth, and he’s going to continue to work hard.”

@Sixers Social:

The rook with the swat.

EMBED

Up Next:

The Sixers will face the defending champion Toronto Raptors (51-19) Wednesday to complete a back-to-back.

The Raptors have won five of their first six games inside the Bubble, most recently a win over the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks (55-16) on Monday. Chris Boucher led the Raptors’ effort, recording a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Wednesday’s contest tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.