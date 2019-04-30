Reserves Rise to Occasion

It was a key victory for the 76ers in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena. Here's a collection of observations from the win:

Bench Comes Up Big

In Monday’s determined Game 2 94-89 victory at Scotiabank Arena, the 76ers’ 26-5 bench scoring advantage over Toronto was due largely in part to James Ennis III and Greg Monroe.

Ennis III, acquired from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, finished with a playoff career-high of 13 points, to go with six rebounds and two assists. Monroe, a savvy signing by Elton Brand in the final days of the regular season, was the first big man in for Joel Embiid, and recorded 10 points and five boards.

“They came in and made shots,” Butler said of the reserve duo. “But more than anything, they were guarding.”

Both Ennis III and Monroe helped stake the Sixers to a strong start.

“I thought Greg was outstanding,” Brown said of the big man, formerly a Toronto Raptor.

Ennis III came out hot, scoring eight points in his first nine minutes of play. He has now scored 11-plus points in the team’s last three games.

“We have high hopes,” Ennis III said postgame of his team’s potential moving forward. “We're a really elite team.”

Rookie Jonah Bolden logged impact minutes as well in the second half. During one stretch that bridged the third and fourth quarters, he hauled in a couple key rebounds and hit a 3-pointer that helped the Sixers rebuild their lead.

Limiting Leonard

Although Kawhi Leonard tallied 35 points, the 76ers did what they could to make life more difficult on the three-time All-Star.

While the Sixers spread the responsibility of guarding Leonard around, both in single coverage and double-teams, Brett Brown credited Ben Simmons for his efforts.

“[Leonard is] really, really good. We all get that. I think Ben did a really good job on him,” Brown said. “We tried to have different looks at times, where we doubled him, or we didn’t. By and large, it was Ben’s assignment.”

Headed Home with a Win

Despite the abundance of outside noise surrounding the 76ers recent history in the Six, the squad took care of business in Monday’s Game 2. After his tremendous performance, Jimmy Butler credited his team with the crucial victory.