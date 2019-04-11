Reserves Deliver Resounding Win in Regular Season Finale

Recap:

And so closes the book on the regular season.

It ended with a bang, as the 76ers (51-31) defeated the Chicago Bulls (22-60), 125-109, Wednesday at The Center.

With the Sixers’ starters resting before the playoffs, their reserve unit put on a show.

“All over the place, there were positives,” Brett Brown said. “I thought we were excellent sharing the ball.”

Brown said he was particularly pleased with the team’s assist-to-turnover ratio of 30-7.

Boban Marjanovic recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while T.J. McConnell added a career-high tying 18 points (9-10 fg) of his own, along with two rebounds, six assists, and a block.

Zhaire Smith got his second consecutive start, and first start on his home court, posting a personal-best 17 points.

“He’s a wonderful teammate,” Brown said of Smith. “He just comes with a personality, he comes with a spirit.”

Smith also added four rebounds and five dimes in just his sixth game as a Sixer since returning from injury.

“It feels good,” said a smiling Smith. “I’ve worked extremely hard for it.”

Jonathon Simmons scored a Sixer-high 20 points off the bench, grabbing seven boards and dishing out five assists.

Greg Monroe finished with 14 points, including his first career triple, along with six rebounds and three assists.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Happy to have this guy.

Up Next:

It’s official -- the Sixers will face the Brooklyn Nets (42-40) with home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Sixers split their season series with Brooklyn, 2-2, but took the most recent meeting between the two clubs on March 28, winning 123-110 at home. The Nets won their final three games to close out the season, defeating the Bucks, Pacers and Heat.