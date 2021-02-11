Rematch in Portland

The 76ers (18-7) have arrived in Portland for the second stop on their four-game meeting with the Western Conference.

Facing the Trail Blazers (13-10) for the second consecutive Thursday, the Sixers will look to splitthe season series with Portland after falling, 121-105, in South Philadelphia.

The Sixers haven’t lost since, though. Their latest outing was a 119-111 win over the Kings (12-12) Tuesday in Sacramento.

It was a close game throughout, but the Sixers shut it down in the fourth period, holding the Kings to just 29.6% from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid brought offensive power to the quarter, with Harris scoring 12 and Embiid scoring 10 in the frame. They each only missed a single shot. Harris made both of his 3-point attempts, and Embiid made all six of his free throws in the fourth period.

“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team win,” Harris said postgame. “That was my whole focus in the fourth. Eye on the prize of winning this game.”

Harris added that he feels his late-game chemistry with Embiid and Ben Simmons growing, a development frustrating to opponents:

“Me and Ben, we’ve always had that connection in transition, being able to find some threes. And then with how great Joel is playing, and as a player in the pick and roll, teams have to decide - Do we switch? Do we stay with one? Do we go back?”

Following the game, Doc Rivers and his players praised both Simmons and Matisse Thybulle for their defensive efforts late in the game.

Thybulle, in particular, was credited for slowing down De’Aaron Fox (34 pts) in the final frame, in which Fox shot just 3-for-13 from the floor.

“He’s a huge spark,” Simmons said of Thybulle. “Nobody wants to switch Matisse onto them. It’s tough [on opponents] when he’s out there with me and Danny (Green).”

Simmons also offered insight into the team’s ambitions for its journey through the Western Conference: win four straight.

“We want to win every game on this road trip,” Simmons said. “We’ve got to take it day by day. We’ve got to play every quarter, every minute, until we get all those wins.”

Thursday’s contest tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Trail Blazers (13-10) have won three of their last four games, most recently including a Tuesday night 106-97 victory over the Magic.

Damian Lillard - who did not play in the first meeting between the Sixers and Blazers - is leading Portland in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game (3rd in NBA), plus 4.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Lillard led the Blazers on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 36 points. Former Sixer Robert Covington led Portland on the boards, grabbing 11.

