Rematch With Miami

The 76ers (8-4) will look to sweep their two-game set with the Miami Heat (4-5) Thursday at The Center.

With both squads shorthanded, the Sixers took the first meeting Tuesday - a 137-134 overtime thriller.

Fueled by Joel Embiid’s 45-point, 16-rebound, four-assist, five-steal outing, and sealed by Dakota Mathias’ dagger 3-pointer, the Sixers snapped a three-game skid. They now sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.

“There was no chance we were going down,” Embiid said postgame, addressing his dominant 20-point third quarter.

“Whatever I had to do, whatever my teammates had to do, we did it. And we got the win.”

Those teammates came up big indeed.

Tuesday was a historic night for Danny Green, who poured in a career-high nine 3-pointers, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

“Danny Green is a thousand years old,” Doc Rivers joked postgame. “He played 49 minutes. Those are big contributions for us.”

As for the youngsters, aside from Mathias’ game-sealing three, Tyrese Maxey (16 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast) impressed once again in his third straight start, while Isaiah Joe added 13 points (four 3-pointers).

“[I’m] just very proud of them,” Rivers said. “There’s so many lessons to be learned in this game. I think it will be great for them in the long run.”

Embiid also praised the team’s younger unit, which has stepped into much heavier minutes with more than a few teammates currently unavailable due to health and safety protocols.

“The best thing about all of them is that they’re willing learners. We’ve got a great group of guys. I really love all of them,” Embiid said.

As of Wednesday, both teams will be shorthanded once again in Thursday’s contest.

Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Terrance Ferguson have been upgraded to probable (health and safety protocols), while Seth Curry and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) remain out.

Embiid (back tightness) and Ben Simmons (left knee swelling) are probable, while Furkan Korkmaz (left adductor strain) is out.

Thursday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

As of Wednesday, Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradely, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn, and KZ Okpala are out (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) is doubtful, and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) is probable.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring Tuesday, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Duncan Robinson tallied 26 points, while Vincent added 24.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic