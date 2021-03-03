Rematch with the Jazz

For the second time in less than three weeks, the best in the East and the best in the West will face off - but this time, in South Philadelphia.

Wednesday night brings a rematch between the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers (23-12) and Western Conference-leading Jazz (27-8).

In the first meeting between the two teams on Feb. 15, the shorthanded Sixers fell to the Jazz in Salt Lake City, 134-123.

The loss didn’t come without a fight, though, as Ben Simmons scored a career-high 42 points, plus nine rebounds, 12 assists, a steal, and a block, and Tobias Harris poured in 36 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals, in the absence of Joel Embiid (back tightness).

Wednesday’s matchup marks the final pre-All-Star break game for both teams, closing a four-game home stand for the Sixers and a four-game road trip for the Jazz.

In the Sixers’ most recent action Monday, the team notched an impressive 130-114 victory over the Pacers, fueled by strong performances across the roster.

While Harris missed Monday’s matchup (knee contusion), Embiid recorded a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Simmons added 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Shake Milton led the way for the Sixers, scoring a team-high 26 points off the bench, and fellow reserve Furkan Korkmaz tallied 19 points, converting on six of his 13 3-point attempts.

The Sixers’ bench unit outscored the Pacers’, 67-47.

“It’s great, it’s what we need,” Rivers said of the bench’s impressive evening. “When [Shake and Furkan] play well off our bench, we’re pretty tough.

Reflecting on the journey ahead, Rivers would be excited if Wednesday’s meeting wasn’t the final one this season between the two teams:

“I think we’d all be thrilled to death if we played a third time.”

Wednesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Jazz (27-8) have split their last six games, 3-3, on the heels of their nine-game winning streak that included their victory over the Sixers on Feb. 15.

The team will visit South Philadelphia for the final game on their road trip, on the heels of its last outing Monday, in which Utah fell to the Pelicans in New Orleans, 129-124.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for the Jazz Monday, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

Donovan Mitchell continues to lead the Jazz in scoring this season, averaging 24.4 points per game, plus 4.6 rebounds per game, and 5.4 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic