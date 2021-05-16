Regular Season Finale Versus Orlando

With the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference safely in tow, the 76ers (48-23) will close their 2020-21 regular season Sunday, with an opportunity to sweep their two-game set with the Magic (21-50).

The Sixers have won eight of their last 10 games, and continue to hold the best home record (28-7) in the East.

The Sixers notched a commanding 122-97 victory in the series opener versus the Magic Monday, as six Sixers finished in double figures, led by Seth Curry’s 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 shooting from long range.

No starter played more than 26 minutes, and the team shot 47.3% (44-93) from the field, 47.1% (16-34) from deep, and 94.7% (18-19) from the line in the victory.

“It’s an accomplishment… I don’t want to downplay it,” Doc Rivers said postgame of the team clinching the no. 1 seed. “It’s not what we want, but it’s part of what you can get on your way to what you want.”

Rivers was particularly proud of his young team earning home court advantage for the road ahead.

“As young as we are, to have home court is really important. We should feel proud of it.”

“We did it as a group. Everyone contributed,” Joel Embiid (13 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast) added after Friday’s win.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Sixers could be significantly shorthanded for Sunday’s finale.

Seth Curry (right hip injury recovery), Danny Green (left hip injury recovery), Ben Simmons (back stiffness), and Matisse Thybulle (left hand swelling) are questionable as of Saturday evening’s injury report, while Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain), and Shake Milton (right knee soreness) are probable.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Eliminated from playoff and play-in contention, Sunday’s meeting marks the Magic’s final run for the 2020-21 season.

Ignas Brazdeikis led the way for the Magic in Friday’s series opener, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench.

Orlando has lost seven of its last 10 - and will be shorthanded once again Sunday.

Terrence Ross, Otto Porter Jr., Chuma Okeke, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, James Ennis III, and Michael Carter-Williams are all out as of Saturday evening, while Wendell Carter Jr. (left eye abrasion), and R.J. Hampton (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

