Reflections From the Road | A Summertime Destination

A Summertime Destination

Sunshine. Blue skies. Beaches.

The explanation might be just as simple as that.

For off-season training in the NBA, it seems like there’s no bigger hotbed on the map these days than Los Angeles.

Whether it’s the Rico Hines runs...

@ricohinesbball @hometeamhoops #PHILLY A post shared by Benjamin Simmons (@bensimmons) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

...or other workout sessions that take place in the region…

...plenty of players flock to Southern California during the summer.

“It’s LA, man. You can workout anywhere. There’s just so many guys in LA, I feel like that’s the scene right now.”

Corey Brewer would know. In the offseason, you might find him working out northwest of downtown in the Tarzana section of the city. He’s one of several players in the league - new teammate Jimmy Butler included - who trains with Chris Johnson.

“I feel like it helps you when you have guys working out with you, and you’re all trying to get better. That’s what it’s about - getting better in the summer, because during the year, you’re trying to win games, do what you have to do. In the summer, that’s when you add stuff to your game, different things.”

It could be a few new moves, or finetuning a shot.

In addition to Brewer, Butler, and Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz have spent portions of their summers in Los Angeles. When the Sixers’ players aren’t at the team’s training complex in Camden, Brett Brown empowers them to seek out other workout opportunities.

“I think sometimes it’s good for them to go other places and hear other voices. We’re with them for an amazingly dense period of time. To get this environment, new voices, I encourage it in so many ways.”

Butler has a house in the Los Angeles area. Yes, he acknowledges, the city offers creature comforts and business opportunities, but ultimately, the value of being out there comes down to work.

“A lot of the really good players are out here. You can train with guys, get up and down here. There are runs all over the city of LA, and there’s good basketball. Obviously, the weather helps.”

Maybe that was an initial part of the motivation behind the NBA’s westward summer migration. Now, the quality of basketball itself appears to be just as important of a factor.