Reflections From the Road | Hard to Leave Home

HARD LEAVING HOME

The 76ers aren’t quite as collectively young as they used to be, but based on average age, they still boast one of the greenest rosters in the NBA. Amir Johnson, however, is an elder statesmen of the group, and unlike many of his 20-something teammates, he can claim a terrific distinction - he’s a parent.

For almost anyone, a week and a half on the road is a long time. Throw kids into the mix, the trip can feel even longer (if you’re not yet at this stage of your life, just take our word for it).

Maybe the timing was coincidence, maybe it wasn’t, but the day before the Sixers departed for Denver, Johnson spent about eight hours in a tattoo shop. By the end of the session, he left with portraits of his children - Amelia and Amir Jr. - on the right side of his torso.

The drawings are just another way for Johnson, who writes Amelia’s and Amir Jr.’s nicknames (‘Milli Rock’ and ‘2 Man’) on all of his sneakers, to constantly feel connected to his family, even if he’s not always at home.

“It’s tough, bro. I woke up at 3 or 4 in the morning [the day before leaving], grabbed my son out of his bed, and just sat in the chair with him for like at least two hours, man, cause I knew I was going to leave him. I was like, ‘I’m going to miss my man.’ I just sat him and rocked with him. I didn’t get back to bed until probably like 6 or 7.”

As hard as it is to be away, the reaction Johnson gets when he walks back through the door after getting home is an anticipated consolation.