Redick's Big Numbers Game

This one’s for JJ Redick, the hardworking, constantly moving, tireless sharpshooter who does so much more than drain deep jumpshots.

Looking for proof? Well here ya go.

20 cents shy of a trip-dub JJ Redick | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/N8OhVdVUra — * - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 20, 2019

Needing someone to step up Tuesday at Charlotte in the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), the 76ers got just about everything from Redick.

He scored, in both prolific and clutch fashion...

He rebounded, in career-high quantities...

...and he spread the wealth, so that others too - not just himself - would have the chance to leave an imprint on a grind-it-out 118-114 victory. [Jimmy Butler, James Ennis, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons all made an impact as well]

Again, Redick's final line was monstrous.

27 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Wow.

At 34 years, 268 days old, and with 925 games to his name, the veteran recorded his first double-double since his high school days in Roanoke, Virginia. He joked during his walk off interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia that he wondered if the day would ever come.

“If you play long enough, 10 rebounds fall in your lap. Basically,” Redick deadpanned. He found out he was close to triple-double territory when trainer Kevin Johnson tipped him off with about five minutes to go in the game. “I’m just trying to play good basketball as the season winds down.”

Let it be written here that Redick is well on his way.

Taking Tuesday’s impressive showing into account, the Duke product is shooting 22 for 40 (55.0%) from three and averaging 18.2 points during the Sixers’ now season-long five-game winning streak. His overall season scoring average of 17.6 points per game is his highest as a pro.

In the aftermath of everything Redick did against the Hornets, we’ll leave you with the following numerical footnotes, each serving as a reminder that with age, and this particular franchise, Redick has only gotten better.

We thank in advance the endlessly helpful and equally addictive Basketball - Reference Play Index Tool, along with the fine, intrepid minds behind the @SixersStats Twitter account.

• Redick’s 27 points tied his fourth-highest single-game total of the season. His 10 rebounds marked a new career high (previous 8), while his eight assists were two shy of his personal best (10).

• Redick joins James Harden (2 times) and Paul George (1) as the only players this season to post at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and seven 3-pointers in the same game.

• Redick’s 21 first-half points Tuesday established a new season high. His five first-half 3-point field goals matched a season best.

.@sixers JJ Redick scores a game-high 21 first-half points; the most he's had in a game's first 24 minutes since also posting 21 on Dec. 1, 2016 at Cleveland. h/t @nbastats — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) March 20, 2019

• Redick opened Tuesday’s scoring 24 seconds into regulation with his 202nd triple of the season. The basket set a new career high (previous 201 16-17 LAC).

• Redick has reached the 200 3-point field goal plateau four times in the last five seasons (he had 193 treys last year). He is one of five players to achieve this feat. The others are All-Stars Steph Curry (5 times), Klay Thompson (5), James Harden (5), and Damian Lillard (4).

• With 11 games remaining before the playoffs, Redick is just 19 3-pointers shy of creating a new single-season franchise record. The current mark is held by Kyle Korver, who buried 226 threes in 2004-05. Redick would need to average 1.7 3-pointers over the next 11 games to write a new record, provided that he plays in each of those contests.