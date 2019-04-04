Redick Sets 3-Point Record in Loss to Hawks

Recap:

While Wednesdsay's visit to State Farm Arena didn't go the 76ers' (49-29) way - a 130-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (29-50) - JJ Redick still achieved a noteworthy milestone.

On his second shot of the night, the 13-year veteran made history, earning the Sixers’ record for most 3-pointers in a single season. The triple that set the new mark was no. 227 on the year for Redick.

He finished the evening with five more.

“Where do you begin? He’s just incredibly valuable to the team,” Brett Brown said of the 34-year old.

The franchise record was formerly held by Kyle Korver, who nailed 226 3-pointers in the 2004-05 season.

Redick ended the evening with 30 points in all. The contest also represented his career-best 26th game of the season scoring 20-plus points.

“He’s constantly moving, he has such an incredibly high motor,” Brown said.

The Sixers did good work on the glass, out-rebounding the Hawks, 57-44, including 26 offensive boards.

Ben Simmons collected 15 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, while Tobias Harris added 21 points and seven boards.

On a night that featured 27 lead changes and 13 ties, the Hawks’ young duo of John Collins and Trae Young combined for 58 points, and positioned the Hawks to pull away for the win.

Jimmy Butler returned to action Wednesday following a one-game absence (back). He posted 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Your 3-point shooting master class, taught by professor JJ Redick:

JJ REDICK JJ hits his 227th three of the season, the most threes ever made in a single season by a 76er! pic.twitter.com/C1JN6VA1pC — * - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 3, 2019

