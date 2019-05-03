Evolution Emerges as Playoff Run Deepens

There’s an evolution in the air, and the 76ers are doing it.

The farther along Brett Brown’s team advances towards its push for a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals, the more layers to his playbook we’re seeing.

For a while, Brown’s MO was getting the Sixers to master ‘vanilla,’ as he’s often described it.

Recently, though, with the stakes of the season intensifying, and the talented pieces of his roster becoming increasingly battle-tested, the sixth-year head coach has felt comfortable introducing some new flavor varietals.

The underlying ingredient that’s made the whole package palettable is a pretty elementary one - success.

“It’s a lot easier to say and sell when you win,” Brown said following Thursday’s 116-95 Game 3 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

When it comes to the modifications that Brown has steadily implemented between the end of the regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs, think modest refinements rather than dramatic wholesale changes.

Offensively, Brown has done his best to design play calls that suit his players’ strengths. Given the personnel turnover the Sixers experienced during the regular season, that this pursuit has taken time and required patience is understandable.

In the playoffs, with his starting five benefiting from extended reps together, Brown has hit upon plenty of high notes.

Specific to Game 3, for instance, Brown thought there were situations the Sixers could exploit by putting the ball in Jimmy Butler’s hands, and having him form a punishing pick-and-roll pairing with Joel Embiid. Butler’s role is one Tobias Harris has also filled at times.

Both Butler and Harris are capable ball handlers who can score from just about anywhere on the floor. Opponents subsequently have to honor the shooting threat they pose by fighting over the top of screens.

“We can do some things that historically we have not been able to do with our program,” said Brown. “The evolution of pick-and-roll stuff was obvious, and the growth of the people behind it is as important as anything. It’s something I think we’re going to see a lot of as the playoffs unfold.”

On the defensive end, Brown has expanded upon the Sixers’ sophistication as well. As he said Friday during an afternoon conference call with reporters, the overarching philosophy isn’t different - it’s a matter of what the Sixers are doing within their system.

“You take a sort of baseline defensive vision and from time to time change a matchup, change a scheme, come out of a timeout and do something different, how you start a period, things of that sort.”

On an individual level, perhaps no Sixer has adapted as much in the playoffs as Ben Simmons. Brown has been deploying the versatile 22-year old as a screen setter, a roller, and a post-up presence around the basket.

Simmons still by the way has his day job as the Sixers’ primary initiator on offense, too.

Then, on the defensive end, Simmons has essentially become the Sixers’ “stopper” on two All-Stars, as Brown put it Friday. Simmons was tasked with snuffing out Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell in the first round, and is currently in the midst of going toe-to-toe with MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard in Round 2.

“His role has changed from the regular season,” Brown said of Simmons. “His evolution as it relates to the playoffs is more prominently seen in this series.”

Make no mistake. The wrinkles the Sixers have rolled out in the playoffs haven’t come on the fly.

Many of these adjustments were road-tested by Brown and his staff at various points of the season. The long-view has served him well.

“I can’t pinpoint a time,” Brown said after Thursday’s win, as he discussed the effectiveness of his coaching tweaks, “but I can tell you winning sure allows us to keep it moving forward.”

To the tune of a 2-1 series lead.