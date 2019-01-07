Quotebook | Shining Start to 2019

Make it three wins in a row for the 76ers (26-14), which topped the Dallas Mavericks (18-21) Saturday at The Center, 106-100.

In the absence of Jimmy Butler and Wilson Chandler (upper respiratory infections), Ben Simmons (20 pts, 14 reb, 11 ast) excelled, notching his sixth triple-double of the season. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (25 pts, 12 reb, 5 ast) became the fourth player in the NBA this season to reach 1,000 points.

For the second consecutive game, Jonah Bolden (11 pts, 9 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk) and Furkan Korkmaz (7 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast) stepped up as starters, while the ever-solid JJ Redick recorded a 20-point performance of his own.

Here’s what was said after the team’s victory:

The Sixers held the Mavericks to 29.0 percent shooting on 3-pointers in Saturday’s contest. Brett Brown discussed this key stat:

“They come into the building shooting the fourth-most threes in the NBA… And so the three-point line was one of our primary areas to focus on, I thought that we did a pretty good job throughout the game in doing that, and I thought especially in the third period to hold [the Mavericks] to 19 points was a good effort.”

While the Sixers controlled most of Saturday’s game, the Mavericks closed within four points late in the fourth before the Sixers pulled away for good. Joel Embiid was happy with the balanced team win:

“It was a great win. It was fun. We moved the ball really well. I don’t think the ball stayed in one person’s hand. We just played out of the post and the double-teaming all game. I felt like I did a better job just finding guys. We played together.”

Despite the Sixers’ being understaffed, the nine players in Saturday’s rotation each delivered solid minutes. Ben Simmons said his teammates are learning to communicate better, and praised their overall performance:

“I think we just played well together. I think we moved the ball, ran plays and defensively really stuck with what we needed to defensively.”

Jonah Bolden made a splash on defense, grabbing nine boards and blocking two shots in the second start of his NBA career. On the offensive end, he credited his teammates for his growth:

“The guys that we have on the team, it is just so much easier to play with guys like T.J. [McConnell] and Ben [Simmons], who put passing and assists before their scoring. Knowing that [by] just getting to spots and being in spots that you are going to get the ball, gets the points, makes the game fun and easier.”

Starting strong in what figures to be a difficult January, Embiid offered his thoughts on what he and the team are doing well: