Quotebook | Reflections on Week One Inside the Bubble

It’s been an eventful week for the 76ers - from traveling to Orlando, to quarantining, to practicing at a high level, to engaging in new hobbies.

The bubble’s unique environment has yielded unique opportunities, including a trip to the golf course to celebrate Tobias Harris’ 28th birthday.

Balancing intense practices with off-court opportunities to build camaraderie, there’s been no shortage of things to talk about.

Here’s some of what the team has been up to...

Prior to the team’s departure for Orlando, Brett Brown’s top priority was challenging his players to build up their fitness base. Upon arrival, Joel Embiid said his teammates all answered the call:

“Everybody is in pretty good shape. That’s exciting. I feel like everybody has put in the work necessary to be here. We all have the same goal, and I feel like everybody has been staying on task to make it happen.”

Throughout the hiatus, various Sixers players have expressed their appreciation for Tobias Harris’ leadership. At the beginning of training camp in Orlando, Brown commended Harris not only for his work as a leader, but his work as an elite player:

“Tobias probably epitomizes what I think we have in a few of our players, in that versatility. He can go play a small forward, he can play a power forward. He’s big enough, and strong enough. He’s skilled all over the place… And yesterday we spoke so much about his leadership. Tobias is a huge part of any success that we’re going to have, and I think a large part has to do with just how multiskilled, on both sides of the ball, that he is.”

Brown also commended Shake Milton for his ability to make big plays while remaining calm and level-headed:

“There’s a poise that he has as a person that I’m assuming everybody that has interviewed [Shake] feels. I think that that can help him navigate through a pressure situation of the NBA playoffs. I do believe how he’s wired from a human perspective can help him deal with that environment in a more calm way.”

Norvel Pelle said Friday that Kyle O’Quinn has been like a big brother to him this season. At Saturday’s practice, O’Quinn explained the pride he takes in his leadership:

“It’s definitely a role that has to be had - to keep guys together, engaged, have that family aspect. Just doing little things together, whether it’s eating together or going golfing, I always open it up for those guys to ask all the questions they need. I appreciate the title, but the duty is bigger than the title. When those guys need me, I’ve got to answer the call. Those guys have been great.”

As Matisse Thybulle has emerged as an impressive YouTuber, chronicling the team’s journey in his ‘Welcome to the Bubble’ series, Ben Simmons gave the rookie props for his skills as a creator:

“Everybody has what they do with their free time, and that’s definitely his. He’s a creative person. He’s just great to have around. Somebody like that, especially so young, and talented in his editing, and TikTok ways, it’s good to have him around.”

With the team healthy, Brown re-affirmed his confidence in this group - commending the work ethic and togetherness they’ve shown in Orlando:

"I am very quietly confident. Those are the two words that I choose, carefully. The work that our guys have put in, and maybe more importantly, the spirit of how they’ve gone about that work, reinforces my quiet confidence."

The Sixers will continue their practices in Orlando throughout the next week, prior to their first scrimmage against the Grizzlies on July 24.

